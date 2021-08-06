OKLAHOMA CITY -- A century after a white mob razed an affluent Black community in Tulsa, the leader of the state House denied a request by a member of the state's Legislative Black Caucus that sought to study the issue of reparations.
"I would be derelict in my duties, representing the Greenwood community, being a descendant of race massacre survivors .... to not continue to press and to do the right thing," said state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa.
Goodwin had requested Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, approve a study "addressing the Oklahoma State Legislature's sanctioned 2001 Commission Report related to Tulsa Race Massacre reparations, recommendations and remedies."
That Commission, which had no binding legal authority, concluded that reparations to the historic Greenwood community "in real and tangible form would be good public policy and do much to repair the emotional and physical scars of this terrible incident in our shared past."
It recommended direct payment of reparations to the survivors and descendants of the massacre; the creation of a scholarship fund available to students affected by the massacre; the establishment of an economic development enterprise zone in the historic Greenwood District; and a memorial for reburial of any human remains found in the search for unmarked graves of massacre victims.
Officially, 38 deaths have been confirmed after a white mob murdered, looted and burned the Greenwood District over about 16 hours starting on May 31, 1921, but historians now estimate between 100 and 300 people may have been killed.
Now two decades after the Commission's report, Goodwin said the state has yet to have the same long overdue conversation about reparations that other cities have been having -- even though the Legislature began that process years ago.
"We really need to have an interim study, and let's talk about reparations, and what does it mean," Goodwin said. "Why would you just shut down the conversation that could lead to concrete action?"
She said she wrote and called McCall ahead of his recent decision to reject her study, but got no response.
"Studying a previous state study on a matter now with the courts in active litigation is duplicative," said McCall in a statement. "Many existing studies on the topic, including the 2001 state study, are widely available for review and discussion."
The three known survivors of the massacre, who ranged in age from 100 to 107 at the time of the lawsuit, were among 11 plaintiffs in a nearly year-old lawsuit filed against the state's Military Department, the city of Tulsa, its regional chamber of commerce, development authority, metropolitan area planning commission, and Tulsa County's commissioners and sheriff. They're being sued on grounds that they created a public nuisance and that the city, county and chamber are attempting to unjustly enrich themselves with their "purported efforts" to revitalize the historic Greenwood community, known at the time of the massacre as Black Wall Street.
The defendants are seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed. Some noted that a federal appeals court previously found during another lawsuit that there is no legal avenue to bring a restitution appeal.
The latest plaintiffs are demanding a jury award them an unspecified amount of money along with undeveloped land to be given to descendants of the victims. Among other things, they're also seeking a Level 1 trauma center in Greenwood and immunity from city and county taxes, fees, assessment and/or utility expenses for 99 years and the creation of a scholarship program for massacre defendants.
In all, Black residents filed more than $4 million in insurance claims. All were denied.
Goodwin said some government leaders don't want to deal with the issue or view the issue of reparations as divisive.
"It cannot be any more divisive than racism," Goodwin said. "It cannot be more divisive than predominantly white men that want to not have the discussion."
Goodwin said her study also intended to look at the Tulsa Reconciliation Education and Scholarship Program, which was created directly in response to the report in 2001. The program authorized the State Regents for Higher Education to give a minimum of 300 scholarships, and contained language allowing preference for Greenwood massacre survivors and descendants.
But then a year later, the Legislature modified the program to cap the scholarships at 300 a year, subject to the availability of funds. It also removed the direct lineage link and allowed the regents to award one-time scholarships to two students at each high school in the Tulsa Public Schools district "for the purpose of preserving awareness of the history and meaning of the civil unrest that occurred in Tulsa in 1921," according to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
"Why are we doing the scholarships the way we're doing them right now, that was born out of that recommendation 20 years ago?" Goodwin asked. "Scholarships are being given out today, but people don't know it, and they don't know that the language has changed as to how those scholarships are meted out. And so, all of that would have been all-encompassing in a discussion."
Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the governing board, said they haven't received any public or private funding for the scholarships since 2002. Still the body has given out 172 such scholarships since the program's inception, including 25 in the past five years.
But it's not known how many scholarships actually went to descendants of the massacre.
"The statutory language for the funded scholarship program did not specify direct lineage as a preferred eligibility criterion," Caddell said. "Nominations received from Tulsa high schools do not indicate if the student is a descendant of a survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
