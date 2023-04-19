A county commissioner accused of being recorded in a discussion about killing two local journalists and lynching Black people has submitted his resignation, officials confirmed to CNHI.
The Oklahoma Governor’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that it had received a handwritten resignation letter from McCurtain County Commissioner Mark Jennings.
“Effective immediately, I, Mark Jennings do hereby resign as McCurtain County District #2 commissioner. I will release a formal statement in the near future regarding the recent events in our county,” Jennings wrote in the letter written on white lined notebook paper.
McCurtain County Clerk Trish Ricketts also confirmed that Jennings, who the McCurtain Gazette-News reported was among county officials recently recorded on audio discussing lynching Black people, submitted his resignation Wednesday morning.
“His submitted his resignation letter to us,” Ricketts told CNHI.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday had called for the county officials to resign. Stitt’s office didn’t comment publicly Wednesday morning beyond releasing the copy of the letter.
The McCurtain Gazette-News recently reported that Jennings was part of a recorded discussion with county Sheriff Kevin Clardy, sheriff’s office investigator Alicia Manning and jail administrator Larry Hendrix about lynching Black people in Mud Creek — a rural part of the county historically known for its Ku Klux Klan rallies — after a March 6 commissioners’ meeting.
Clardy, Manning and Jennings also appeared to discuss The McCurtain Gazette-News’ Bruce and Chris Willingham, who are white. Jennings is reported to have told Clardy and Manning, “I know where two deep holes are dug if you ever need them,” with the sheriff responding, “I’ve got an excavator.”
CNHI Oklahoma could not independently verify the recordings or the speakers’ identities.
U.S. Republican Congressman Josh Brecheen, who represents the area, demanded the officials be held accountable “so the people of McCurtain County can have faith in their government.”
Late Tuesday, the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association unanimously voted to suspend Clardy, Manning and Hendrix. But the association, a membership organization, has no authority in the matter. Attempts to reach OSA officials were unsuccessful.
Jimmie Williams, an Idabel pastor, said he recognized what he claimed was Jennings’ voice on the audio.
“I’m just shocked; I’ve (known) that guy for a long time,” said Williams, who is a Black resident. “I just couldn’t believe he would say stuff like that."
Williams said the audio recording caused concern among his primarily Black congregation and throughout the county.
“I had no idea that our officials felt that way,” Williams said. “They tried to say it was an edited tape, but that wasn’t right.”
A statement released late Monday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page did not deny the alleged comments and accused the newspaper of illegally recording the conversation.
“Many of these recordings, like the one published by media outlets on Friday, have yet to be duly authenticated or validated,” the statement read. “Our preliminary information indicates that the media released audio recording has, in fact, been altered. The motivation for doing so remains unclear at this point. That matter is actively being investigated. In addition to being illegally obtained, the audio does not match the ‘transcription’ of that audio, and is not precisely consistent with what has been put into print.”
Joey Senat, an Oklahoma State University journalism professor who specializes in freedom of information laws, said in order to claim that the recording violated state law, officials would need a reasonable expectation of privacy. Sent said it would be difficult to justify such an expectation based on when and where the conversation took place.
Clardy, who ran as a Democrat in 2016, and Jennings, a Republican, can’t be forced to resign unless they have been found to have violated one of several provisions of state law, according to information provided by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma.
State law lays out eight provisions that allow for elected county officials to be removed against their will, barring criminal convictions. Those include habitual or willful neglect of duty, gross partiality, oppression, corruption, extortion or willful overcharge of fees, willful maladministration, habitual drunkenness and failure to account for public funds or property.
Jennings won his 2020 election with nearly 68% of the vote. Clardy apparently ran unopposed in 2020, after handily winning his initial election in 2016.
