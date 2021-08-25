MUSKOGEE – The man at the center of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, has been sentenced to three life sentences without parole for the sexual assault of a child.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of the state announced that Jimcy McGirt, 72, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
McGirt was convicted of rape by instrumentation, lewd molestation, and forcible sodomy in 1997. He was sentenced to two 500-year sentences and a sentence of life without parole in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
McGirt, a Native American, challenged his sentence by arguing that his crimes occurred in the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, and therefore, the state had no authority over the case.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed in 2020 and vacated his state convictions. The ruling then led to the dismissal of thousands of criminal cases across the state. McGirt was granted a retrial in the U.S. District Court and was convicted by a federal jury of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.
District Judge John F. Heil presided the sentencing hearing. McGirt was remanded to custody to await commitment to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his time.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis and Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney Jordan prosecuted the case.
