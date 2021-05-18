The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced the federal grand jury completed its May session and returned 82 felony indictments, including two from Cherokee County and two from Adair County.
According to a release, 76 indictments were publicly filed and six remained sealed, pending the arrests of the defendants. Those cases included 33 indictments for murder, 16 for sexual assaults, and the remaining for allegations of child abuse/neglect, attempted murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, robbery, burglary, and kidnapping.
“The dramatic increase in Indian Country cases for federal prosecution is due to the U.S. Supreme Court decision of McGirt v. Oklahoma and recent Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rulings,” the release stated.
The state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the reservation of an eastern Oklahoma tribe. State prosecutors do not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes involving Natives with the Chickasaw, Cherokee, and Muscogee nations.
Of the 76 indictments that were publicly filed, two involved offenders from Cherokee County, and two involved offenders from Adair County.
Aram Barack Catron was sentenced to 26 years to the Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2019. Catron fled law enforcement officers following a shoplifting incident when he plowed into another vehicle, driven by Malinda Jane Phillips, 36, Park Hill. Investigators said Catron was traveling at 80 mph at the time he hit Phillips. He was critically injured in the crash, but checked out of a Tulsa hospital before the probe was completed and charges were filed. Catron was later taken into custody in McDonald County, Missouri.
Adair County resident Darrell James Hummingbird, 37, was arrested by Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on April 27 for the killing of a man at the Skywood Apartments in Stilwell. Hummingbird was never charged with murder by the state and was transported to county jail on a tribal warrant.
Jeremy Dill was arrested for the non-lethal shooting of a man in Peggs on May 4. Dill was tracked down to a trailer park south of Tahlequah, where he was taken into federal custody. Dill was transported to Muskogee County and held as a federal prisoner.
According to the press release, Adair County resident Dalton Ray Wallis is accused of two counts of violent crimes: assault with intent to commit murder; and use, carry, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
