Prosecutors are anticipating the McGirt ruling is close to applying to the Cherokee Nation soon.
The Supreme Court ruled the Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never relinquished its "reservation," and that Jimcy McGirt, a convicted child molester, should have been tried in federal rather than state court. Since then, other tribes have read the ruling as applicable to their jurisdictions.
District Attorney Jack Thorp said the McGirt ruling is bringing many criminal cases back to square one. Cases wherein a Native American was convicted of one of the major crimes – murder, manslaughter, rape, assault with intent to kill, arson, burglary, and larceny – could be retried in federal court.
“A couple of weeks ago, the Court of Criminal Appeals asked the Cherokee County District Court to hold an evidentiary hearing on the case of State v. Pacheco,” said Thorp. “It was the murder of a baby girl I tried several years ago in Tahlequah.”
The court determined Pacheco was a member of the United Keetoowah Band, and the crime took place in Cherokee County.
“That case really stands out because that defendant was convicted here in Cherokee County and now it is likely she will have to be retried. Heartbreaking then and now. Those are the cases that really hurt,” said Thorp.
Depending on the circumstances, a crime committed in Indian Country could be sent to federal, tribal, or state courts. If both the defendant and the victim are Native, federal authorities would have jurisdiction over felony cases and tribes over misdemeanors.
“The challenges daily are the analysis by law enforcement as to whether the case will be state, tribal, or fed,” said Thorp. “Although McGirt hasn’t been applied to the Cherokee Nation yet, we anticipate it will any day.”
Thorp said anytime law enforcement consult with him when they encounter a crime, he asks the question, “Are they a member of a federally recognized tribe?”
“We continue to do a secondary analysis once the case is given to our office, and we track and add to our spreadsheet. We continue to advise our tribal and federal partners of problematic and serious cases we anticipate they will receive,” said Thorp.
The McGirt ruling also applies if the defendant is Native and the victim is non-Native. If a defendant is non-Native and the victim Native, federal courts would have jurisdiction over both felonies and misdemeanors. The state would have jurisdiction over cases wherein both the defendant and victim are non-Native, even if they take place on the "reservation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.