A Tahlequah woman accused of murdering a man she described as her husband was granted a release from jail with global positioning satellite monitoring.
According to online court records, Keia Marie Beaver’s attorney, Crystal Jackson, intends to file for dismissal based on the U.S. Supreme Court recent McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling. Due to COVID-19, jury trials are still undetermined at this time.
Beaver, 30, Tahlequah, was first arrested on Oct. 17, 2017, when she told deputies she accidentally shot Jeremy Wayne Faglie, 33, while loading a .22-caliber rifle at their Hulbert home.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reports, the defendant said Faglie awoke that morning and noticed their truck window had been broken. Beaver said Faglie told her to load the rifle, thinking the vandal was still outside.
She claimed that while she was loading the weapon, it fired and the bullet struck the victim. But Beaver allegedly told authorities later that Faglie had abused her that morning, and insisted the shooting was accidental.
She added that Faglie brandished a gun and began to threaten her with it while they were outside, prompting her to retrieve the rifle and fire at him "in an attempt to scare him."
Beaver also has an additional case where she's being accused of possession. of a stolen vehicle, possession of credit/debit card belonging to another, removing proper or affixing improper license plate and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to online records, Beaver is to have no contact with the victim’s family or witnesses. She must report to the District Attorney’s Office on a weekly basis, and she is allowed to work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but otherwise she will be on house arrest.
Beaver has been ordered back to court on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m.
