Meal programs continue, even for virtual students

School meals can be vital to a student’s success, since some may not get proper nutrition at home. And local schools and the federal government are making sure Cherokee County children are receiving meals, even if the students are learning from home.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Oct. 9, 2020, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended “flexibilities” that allow all children to receive free meals throughout the 2020-2021 school year.
“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year, wherever they are and however they are learning,” said Perdue.
The USDA previously extended child nutrition waivers through December 2020, based upon available funding at the time. The flexibilities extended in the fall allow schools to continue to leverage the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option, which provide no-cost meals to all children. These meals are available at over 90,000 sites across the country.
The extended waivers also give schools more flexibility through June. According to the USDA, meals can be served “outside of the typically required group settings and meal times.” It allows parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children. Meal pattern requirements can also be waived, if needed.
“These program flexibilities allow schools and local program operators to operate a meal service model that best meets their community’s unique needs, while keeping kids and staff safe,” stated a USDA press release.
The procedures to get the meals out vary from school to school.
During the week of Dec. 16, Grand View School distributed 320 meals to virtual students, 97 of which were delivered to the doorsteps. Because the school went exclusively to virtual learning, this was an increase of almost 100 meals from previous weeks.
“Many of the 97 doorstep-delivered meals were families who have not or cannot pick up at GV, so we are fulfilling a need and making an impact on our community,” said Shawn Cox, Grand View elementary principal. “A special thank you to all the cafeteria, maintenance and custodial, and volunteer staff who have, since last March, consistently and effectively organized, prepared, and served meals for our community.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the first day of the semester, Grand View had about 45 percent of the students learning virtually. Currently, families of these students can pick up meals, or have them delivered if they are unable to make it to campus.
According to Superintendent Jolyn Choate, Hulbert Public Schools supplies meals to its virtual students, but they must notify the school and pick them up.
Briggs School provided five-day meal boxes on Monday for those students not on campus. A three-hour window was available for pickup, and deliveries were also made to those who needed them.
Peggs School offers meals to its virtual students each Monday. As of Thursday, Peggs had 56 virtual students.
"I really appreciate our cafeteria staff for their hard work preparing meals for our virtual students while simultaneously serving our students at school," said Dr. John Cox, Peggs superintendent. "I am also extremely grateful for our teachers and staff who are providing online instruction for our virtual students while teaching in-person classes. These both are difficult tasks."
Parents and guardians of virtual or quarantined students should contact their school sites for the specifics of their meal programs.
