August’s Food Truck Friday event drew crowds of local residents downtown for fresh air, fun times, and cuisine from area businesses.
Food Truck Friday is organized by the Tahlequah Main Street Association. Promotions Chair Addie Wyont described how the monthly event came about.
“This summer series started when we were discussing how to ‘revamp’ our previous Movies in The Park and Second Saturdays events,” said Wyont. “We know people are always looking for family friendly things to do downtown, and we wanted to expand on our events, so we added food trucks, backyard games, bounce houses, live music, corn hole and a few vendor booths.”
On Friday, several food trucks were parked outside Norris Park for the event. From baked goods to barbecue, many options were available for attendees to enjoy.
Co-owned by locals Gary and Patty Rozell and Jennifer and Mike Murray, The Ice House served up shaved ice treats. Jennifer Murray said this was her second time at Food Truck Friday.
“We were at the last one,” said Murray. “It was good — lots of fun.”
According to Murray, the truck’s most popular flavors are “Bahama Mama”, “Tiger’s Blood” and “White Russian.” She said they offer cream with some of their flavors.
“The cream is a little sweet, but it adds a lot to a pineapple or White Russian,” said Murray.
Customers Levi and Chase Baldonado both picked up a shaved ice flavored with pickle. Levi Baldonado said he chose the flavor because it was hot outside.
“I’ve never tried the dill pickle shaved ice before, so we’ll see if it’s good,’ said Levi Baldonado.
Chase Baldonado took a bite of the dessert and announced that it tasted “like a pickle.”
Levi Baldonado enjoyed the flavor.
“I’m a fan,” said Levi Baldonado. “It’s pretty good after mowing all day.”
Farther down the food truck alley, Richard Tyler of Tyler Mountain BBQ arrived from Vian. He had several items on the menu and listed pulled pork nachos and burnt ends as his most popular options.
“Today, we’re doing fluffy tacos, like an Indian fry bread,” said Tyler.
Customers Kristen Gaches and Karly Girdiner purchased pulled pork sandwiches from Tyler’s truck. Both agreed they were “really good.”
Tyler supports a nonprofit organization with his business. He said all proceeds from Tyler Mountain BBQ go to the Vian Peace Center food bank, of which he is the president.
“During the pandemic, we were able to distribute two million pounds of food,” said Tyler.
Over at Fresh Start Seafood food truck, Laura Janzen described what she had ordered.
“I got the 10 large shrimp meal and I got [my daughter] the four fish nugget meal,” said Janzen.
She said the two eat a lot of seafood at home.
“It’s our favorite,” said Janzen.
Residents Sarah and Neil Whittle also bought seafood from Fresh Start. Sarah Whittle described her shrimp basket as “flavorful and fresh.” Neil Whittle said his fish basket was “really good.” This was the couple’s first Food Truck Friday.
“We’ve been traveling this summer and we were free today, so we thought, ‘let’s do down to the park,’” said Sara Whittle.
Wyont said TMSA wanted to keep some attractions at Food Truck Friday the same, and “change up” a few things.
“We had a corn hole tournament put on by the Tahlequah Slingers at our July FTF, and we will have a Movie in the Park at our August FTF, and we are still working out the final details for our September event,” said Wyont.
On Friday, a showing of the movie “Encanto” was slated with evening activities starting at 5:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to have a fun and free event every month in the summer to offer to our community,” said Wyont.
What’s next
The second part in this series will feature more food trucks around Tahlequah.
