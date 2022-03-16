OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers in the Oklahoma House have advanced a bill that would allow nocturnal hunting of coyotes using high-powered rifles, night-vision goggles and spotlights despite concerns from state wildlife officials.
Supporters say if the bill, which must still clear the state Senate, becomes law, landowners will no longer have to obtain night permits to hunt coyotes, which terrorize chicken coops, heifers giving birth, calves and pets.
State wildlife officials, though, are opposed for safety reasons and because Oklahoma’s game wardens already issue free, year-long deprivation permits to Oklahomans who are being plagued by coyotes as well as daily nocturnal hunting permits for sporting enthusiasts.
State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, the Senate author of House Bill 4281, said because coyotes are nocturnal there’s no way to manage the population without spotlights or night-vision goggles.
He also said cattle producers are losing a lot of money because coyotes either eat baby calves or pregnant heifers as they’re giving birth. A rancher himself, Murdock said in one year alone he lost 14 calves to coyotes, and a few years ago, he had to kill 24 that were near his corrals.
He said he understands concerns that opening coyote hunting at night without permits could lead to poaching, but poachers are not the first thing he’s worried about.
“The people I’m concerned about are the farmers and ranchers who have a bank note, who’s trying to make a living,” Murdock said.
“We absolutely recognize that people need to protect their livestock,” said Micah Holmes, a spokesman for the Department of Wildlife Conservation.
But Holmes also said shooting a high-powered rifle is a serious responsibility and shooting it after dark can be a safety risk. There have been a couple of instances this fall where people aiming at animals accidentally shot into homes because they weren’t aware of what was beyond their target.
Coyotes can legally be hunted during daylight year round with a hunting license. Landowners can also shoot them during daylight hours if they’re threatening livestock.
Unlike some other Oklahoma animals, coyote population numbers are in great shape.
“Coyotes are abundant …, Holmes said. “There’s no reason for us to believe that there’s not enough coyotes or for that matter too many coyotes, but of course, if one’s getting in your chickens or after calves, that’s too many coyotes. We certainly recognize that.”
Michael Kelsey, executive vice president of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, said it’s difficult to know how many calves coyotes annually kill because some deaths go unreported while other causes of death are not definitively known.
He said, though, that the coyote population seems to rise and fall, and the number of cattle attacks increase when the state’s rabbit population is down. Right now, Kelsey said the population appears to be higher than normal judging from the number of calls from members who have lost livestock to coyote attacks.
Kelsey said his group supports the legislation though he understands the concerns about poaching and safety. He said while many livestock owners already have a deprivation permit that allows nocturnal hunting, there are instances where it can be challenging for a landowner to obtain a permit from a game warden. There are also rare situations where someone without a permit encounters a coyote preying on livestock.
He said the existing system generally works well, but the measure would provide livestock owners more flexibility.
An official with the U.S. Department of Agriculture didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about the number of cattle killed by coyotes each year.
State Rep. Eddy Dempsey, R-Valliant, the measure’s House author, said his neighbors are experiencing issues with coyotes. Coyotes have also killed a couple of his dogs.
“They’re just a nuisance,” said Dempsey, who runs a southeast Oklahoma tree farm. “I live in the middle of nowhere, too, and I’ve had to shoot them off my back porch because they’re after my dogs.”
His bill allows Oklahomans to use any weapon to kill coyotes. Night-vision goggle ownership has been increasing in popularity as rural residents battle feral hogs, so many property owners already own a pair, he said.
In the past, hunters used to help keep the coyote population under control, but that’s changed, he said.
“Furs now are so inexpensive that we don’t have people just really hunt them like we used to, not only coyotes, but bobcats, foxes, coons and everything else, and they hurt my wildlife,” Dempsey said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
