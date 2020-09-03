The security of Tahlequah’s college community does not fall on the shoulders of one person, but rather on the entire Northeastern State University population.
“Everyone is responsible for their own security,” said Capt.. James Bell, NSU interim director of public safety. “It is incumbent on everyone to be a part of keeping our campus safe, that is the meaning of community.”
This is College Campus Safety Month. NSU is not a particularly dangerous campus; it was rated one of the top 40 safest campus in America by the National Council for Home Safety and Security. Nevertheless, is important that students, faculty and staff take a few measures for their own personal safety. Regardless of which NSU campus it is, Whitney Arbaugh, coordinator for Title IX and Compliance, said students should became familiar with the grounds. Studying a map and visiting the campus during the day – especially if someone takes night classes – can help with that.
“Do not be distracted be electronic devices when walking through a parking lot or crossing the streets on campus,” said Arbaugh. “Also, go with your gut or intuition. If it doesn’t feel safe, don’t do it or don’t go there. University Police is always available and always willing to help make sure spaces are safe and secure.”
NSU has a safety cell phone app, OmniGo Community, that allows university community members to communicate with the school’s public safety department. Bell also recommended that students, faculty and staff take advantage of the NSU’s self-defense classes and educational programs offered on campus. Title IX regulations were recently altered to provide due process to both victims and the accused, so the Report A Concern system should also be used when there is a concern or an incident has occurred.
Serious crimes are rare at NSU. Property crimes occurs more frequently, with many of them being crimes of opportunity, according to Bell. So keeping belongings secure by not leaving them unattended and by locking vehicles doors can help RiverHawks reduce these opportunities. Bell suggested people enable tracking on their cell phones and computer, because while it won’t prevent theft, it can help the NSU Police recover the items should they be stolen.
“Beyond what Capt. Bell stated, remember to lock the doors to your resident hall room or office on campus,” said Arbaugh. “Our campus buildings are not immune to crimes of opportunity.”
The University Police Department puts out an annual security report on its website. The report from 2018 is currently available, and Arbaugh said the 2019 report will be posted in December, with the link emailed to the community.
It was not always this way, as for years, college and universities across the country were not required to report such crimes. But in 1986, Jeanne Ann Clery was raped and murdered in her dorm room at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Clery’s parents later discovered there were 38 other violent crimes in the three years leading up to her murder, and they were never disclosed to public or campus community. This led to the Clery Act, which requires colleges and universities to disclose such information.
Campuses throughout the U.S., including NSU, have since increased resources for victims of serious crimes, whether they be students, faculty or staff.
“In additional to the local and state support agencies, we have our own counseling and assistance for students,” said Bell. “There are a number of other measures we can take to make sure they feel safe on campus and get the support they need.”
An on-campus student advocate is available through Student Affairs. This individual can assist students who have been a victim of a serious crimes, and can connect them to a variety of both on- and off-campus resources. The advocate will also be there for the victim to assist in filing a complaint with student conduct, reporting an assault or harassment issues through Title IX, or finding other accommodations.
Furthermore, RiverHawks should look after one another. Clery was 19 when she died, and it is believed her perpetrator entered her room through an unlocked door. Had a fellow classmate noticed the man sneaking into her room, or had her roommate remembered her key to their room, Clery might still be alive today.
“In a way, everyone is in charge of campus security,” said Arbaugh. “If a lock isn’t working, a door is propped open, or you see something odd or a crime begin committed, it is everyone’s job to report issues or incidents as they occur, and to intervene if it is safe to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.