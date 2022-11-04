New local ventures and attractions not only draw in more business to the area, but a greater influx of tourism.
Cherokee Nation Businesses recently opened the Cultural Pathway in Tahlequah on Sept. 1 and the Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita on Oct. 3.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. thinks these new attractions will have a wonderful impact on area tourism.
"These can be both destinations, as well as stops people find along the way," said Hoskin.
Hoskin said the Cultural Pathway is a nice element to have in Tahlequah.
"Downtown is really beautiful, but there are some areas that needed to be cleaned up and beautified," said Hoskin.
This idea, he said, was implemented on a grander scale in Vinita for the cultural center, located off of Route 66 and Interstate 44.
"It has the potential to draw a lot of tourists and signal to them how they can explore the Cherokee Nation," said Hoskin.
And that potential may soon be realized.
"What I've heard from staff at the Anna Mitchell Cultural Center is there is a great deal of interest from Route 66 [enthusiasts] to visit the rest of Vinita," said Hoskin. "That's great."
Anecdotally, Hoskin said he's heard from Tahlequah residents being struck by the beauty of the cultural walkway.
The common theme between these two new ventures? Hoskin said both were first lady January Hoskin's idea.
"I've just followed her lead, as well as the great team at Cherokee Nation Businesses," he said.
These many new projects play into an overarching goal of Cherokee tourism and culture, one Hoskin called "ambitious." With Tahlequah as the epicenter of the Cherokee Nation, the idea is to think more broadly.
"Our goal is an opportunity for local residents or tourists to really get a sense of the Cherokee Nation wherever they are in it," he said.
Hoskin said this will likely take a lot of time to accomplish.
It's been a big year for tourism in and around Tahlequah, and it's only getting bigger. One business in particular that's bringing in over 200 tech jobs is Provalus.
"Provalus is training their first Tahlequah new-employee class to provide IT support to a diverse clientele. They hope to have 230 full-time employees within the next three years," Mayor Sue Catron said.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-President Nathan Reed said the company had hired close to 50 people from Tahlequah and the surrounding area, as of Oct. 27. Reed met with a man who is considering moving to the area just for the job.
Catron said people are moving to Tahlequah for a diverse number of reasons.
"Some were looking for a location that is quieter and more family-centered than where they previously resided. Tahlequah and Cherokee County continues to attract retirees who want an active outdoor lifestyle within easy access to urban amenities, such as concerts, shopping and airports in Tulsa or Fayetteville," she said.
Additionally, Catron said more individuals who support nearby businesses are coming to Tahlequah.
"And of course, as access to high-speed internet becomes more available, those individuals who work from home consulting or in online sales find it easier to live in a place they love," Catron said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.