After traveling for four days across 21 communities, "Yes on 802" stopped in Tahlequah at the end of its community outreach tour to raise awareness for State Question 802. It will officially be on the June 30 ballot.
Amber England, campaign manager for Yes on 802, said a record-breaking number of signatures was collected for SQ 802.
"In the fall, we turned in over 313,000 signatures to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot," said England. "That's the most in state history. I think what that means is people are ready to vote on this issue. For nearly a decade, politicians have kicked the can around the road on this issue, so I think voters are ready to make this decision for themselves."
The goal of SQ 802, according to Ballotpedia.com, is to provide and expand Medicaid eligibility to individuals between ages 18 and 65 whose income is 133 percent of the federal poverty level or below. According to England, this would not only assist Oklahomans who are currently without health care, but also bring back a significant amount of money to the state.
"If we're able to pass State Question 802, we can deliver health care to nearly 200,000 Oklahomans who don't have access to care now," said England. "We'll be able to bring home a billion dollars of our taxpayer money every single year, and we can save rural hospitals."
Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, agrees there will be many benefits to voting yes for SQ 802, whether it be helping those in poverty or boosting the economy of Oklahoma.
"This movement means to me that, after a decade of sending federal tax dollars to Washington, D.C. and letting other states use their dollars for their health systems, we can reverse that and bring those dollars back to Oklahoma," said Hoskin. "I've had enough of Oklahomans paying for Medicaid expansion in New York, California and other states. It's high time we did it here."
Hoskin said this movement is personal to him, and he loves the support his own community is giving it.
"There is every reason in the world to vote for SQ 802," said Hoskin. "If you care about the economy, if you care about health care, if you care about your tax dollars coming home, you ought to vote for it. And if you're Cherokee and want to see our health system continue to grow, you ought to vote for it."
Jim Berry, hospital administrator for Northeastern Health System, is a strong proponent of passing SQ 802 to assist the several hundreds of thousands in Oklahoma without health care. He is concerned, however, that if 802 does not pass on June 30, it may never make it through.
"For 10 years, various legislatures and the governor have struggled with this issue and how to deal with it," said Berry. "State Question 802 and the ballot initiative that [collected] 313,000 signatures pressurized this issue to go to the forefront. This last legislative session, they still couldn't get it done. The governor had a plan, the Legislature had a plan. The legislature passed their plan, and the governor vetoed it. So, if 802 doesn't pass on June 30, it's probably a dead issue forever."
There are some who believe passing SQ 802 will be more of a negative than a positive, and that many other agencies will be required to take cuts to fund such a bill.
Learn more
For more information, visit yeson802.org.
