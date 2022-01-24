Medical facilities struggling with illnesses of staff

Every industry has been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, but facilities with health care workers have likely dealt with the most changes, including loss of personnel.
Across the country, health care facilities have been struggling with a surge in new positive cases, as the Omicron variant has shown to be more infective. Entities have also been facing shortages in staffing, as COVID-19 has forced hospital employees and others to stay home and quarantine. According to reports, the situation has caused wealthier nations, like the U.S. and Canada, to start recruiting qualified health employees from foreign countries.
The larger cities in Oklahoma have reported shortages in health care workers, while local health facilities – facing the same pressure – are doing their best to mitigate any shortfalls in staffing. Cherokee Nation Health Services Executive Director Dr. Stephen Jones said CNHS is experiencing the same unprecedented surge of demand for health care as the rest of the country.
“We continue making every effort to keep staff and patients safe by implementing many policies to protect employees and tribal citizens who seek services,” he said. “We have taken many steps to mitigate staffing issues such as suspension of non-urged surgical procedures, reduction in non-emergent care in some clinics, and the use of supplemental staff from both staffing agencies and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.”
CNHS requires its staff to regularly test for COVID and wear personal protective equipment, while the medical leadership concisely provides new guidance to keep its workers safe and offer quality care to patients.
Nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and assisted living operations throughout the country have also been facing staffing issues.
Go Ye Village Executive Director Steve Thomas said any facility that requires medically licensed or certified staff is having trouble with staffing.
“Part of the reason is, even before COVID there was a shortage – tremendous shortage. That’s why we’re so pleased with the Cherokee Nation and [Oklahoma State University] collaboration on the OSU Medical School at Cherokee Nation,” he said. “That will be a tremendous boost for Tahlequah and Cherokee County.”
Go Ye Village offers a variety of services, including independent living, assisted living and a health center – what most businesses would deem a nursing home. The assisted living sector and health center require certified and licenses workers, but they’ve been able to avoid the latest wave of Omicron cases.
“None of those areas have had any COVID cases in almost a year and a half now,” Thomas said. “We’ve had some independent living residents and one or two staff members that work in our of doors operations. Frankly, we’ve been very blessed that the current Omicron variant has had minimal impact on our residents or staff. I’m not sure the others can say that, but I hope they’re experiencing the same minimal impact that we are.”
Thomas said Go Ye Village has worked diligently to ensure its residents and employees understand ways to mitigate the spread of COVID.
Northeastern Health System officials and NeoHealth administrators could not be reached by press time.
