Medical student finishes externship at OSUCO/CN

An area medical students had the opportunity to work with health care providers through the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine during a Cherokee Nation Summer Tribal Externship.
Elise Stephenson worked the last two weeks of June with Dr. Doug Nolan, the Primary Care residents, along with other specialties at the CN Outpatient Health Center.
"Through this experience, I have gained knowledge in conducting patient interviews, differential diagnoses, and the Cherokee culture as a whole," Stephenson said. "Everyone at the clinic was sincere in their care to both the patients and their colleagues. With this experience, I am more motivated than ever to serve in health care in the near future. I appreciate all of the patience and kindness the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center has shown me through this opportunity."
Stephens is from Oklahoma City and just finished her first year of medical school. She attained her undergraduate degree from The University of Oklahoma.
