A meditation workshop is scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 1:30-5 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah, 104 N. College Ave.
The workshop will be led by Geshe Thupten Dorjee and Ngawang Kherrab Bhutia, both ordained Tibetan monks.
Geshe Dorjee earned his Geshe Lharampa degree at Drepung Loseling in Buddhist philosophy and his advanced geshe nharampa degree from Gyuto Tantric Monastery in India. Currently, he is an associate professor at the University of Arkansas, teaching classes in Buddhism, meditation, nonviolence and "Science & Buddhism."
Ngawang was educated at Druk Thupten Sa-Ngag Choling Monastery in Darjeeling, India, where he studied the tantra and sutra prayers. He holds the Drubpon title of meditation master, having developed expertise in modernized meditation and yoga techniques. He has completed two three-year, three-month and three-days meditation retreats, and has taught meditation to beginners and advanced students in countries around the world.
Everyone is welcome to attend, from beginning to advanced meditators. No registration is required. Since both monks are of the begging bowl tradition, donations will be accepted.
