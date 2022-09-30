'Meet the Mayor': Discussion on infrastructure, homelessness, and more

Several area residents met at the Tahlequah Municipal Armory Friday afternoon to discuss their concerns with the mayor.
Mayor Sue Catron spoke with about seven people about issues pertaining to city roads, homelessness, traffic congestion, and more. The first topic discussed pertained to the roads in Tahlequah.
“We had a problem with our streets and the state of repairs but about three years ago, the voters agree to allow for a sales tax to help fund ongoing repair expansion of our streets,” Catron said. “There’s been a lot of work over the last three years in repaving and we’ve got three major road projects that are in at least beginning stages.”
Catron then touched on the expansion of city parks; work on the Tahlequah Mission Park Project; new playground equipment for Ross Park; and the purchase of an additional 20 acres adjacent to the Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex.
“We’re underway in acquiring that 20 acres which will allow for some expansion for some ballfields at some point,” she said.
The city has been working on establishing a housing authority but were suggested to be a housing agency under the Tulsa Housing Authority.
“I’ve met with the individuals with the Tulsa Housing Authority and they’re very interested in helping us move forward in that direction,” Catron said.
She added that THA’s concept of what the city would like to do is not to develop low-incoming housing developments. The idea is to create a development that is a mix of different types of housing within an area.
Suzanne Myers, realtor at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, asked Catron what the advantage was of partnering with THA.
“It is not partnering with the authority to build the houses. It is partnering with the authority so that we have access to [Department of Housing and Urban Development] funds to support our residents,” Catron said.
Resident Jim Baum explained the traffic congestion along Goingsnake Street and Oklahoma Avenue when students are picked up and dropped off at Cherokee Elementary. Catron advised she would meet with Police Chief Nate King in regard to the issue.
The discussion turned toward the sale of Phoenix Park and what one resident thought should be done with it. Don Carroll said he has use for the dirt and thought it should be demolished with a new city hall and “homeless jail" built in its place.
The mayor explained to Carroll that the land was acquired with provisions and some of those won’t allow for a structure to be built over the property. He argued that whomever purchases the park would do what they want with it because, “If they’re tribal, they don’t have to follow the rules.”
“Anybody that we would sell it to, the only way they buy it is with the legal provisions that they have to adhere to on the restrictions that were placed upon the land, and there’s more than one restriction,” Catron said.
Pamela Stern asked the mayor if the list of all provisions could be made available and Catron assured her it would.
Carroll went on to tell Catron what he wanted the property to be used for; city hall and a homeless jail.
“People are afraid of the homeless. They all want to talk and want to help them this and help them that. It doesn’t work. We make it nicer [and] we get more. All homeless are criminals. All homeless are criminals,” he said.
Catron disagreed with him and he said he’s picking up after the homeless population.
“I’m not going to argue with you about some individuals,” she said. “It is not illegal to be in poverty. It is not illegal to not have resources. It is not illegal to not have a home or have a place to go to,” the mayor said.
He asked Catron how many times her front door was “kicked down” to which she said it never has, but she said there have been times when a homeless person knocks on her door. Carrol claimed his house was broken into twice and he was robbed 14 times in 2011, when he had a broken leg.
“They got me in July, they got me in August. I’ve had it. There’s a point where we’ve got to stand ground and the best that happens when you do nice to homeless, they call their friends and they bring more. We’ve got to get firm,” he said.
Stern asked about a homeless-work shelter program and the mayor said there are actions taking place that aren’t ready for a public announcement.
“There are people who are working toward trying to develop something like you’re talking about where people have shelter as they move through the appropriation and services that they need to be able to maintain their own housing,” Catron said.
Stern asked how King was handling those individuals who are arrested repeatedly for public intoxication and drug possession.
“His officers arrest people who are obviously ‘high.’ Our city jail has a limitation of 10 days that someone can be within our jail and for a lot of our homeless people who have addiction issues — what that means is they go to jail, they assess a lot of fees and fines, they stay with us for a few days and then they’re back on the streets,” Catron said.
She added there are efforts to put plans in place to break that “revolving door.”
What’s next
A follow up to Friday’s meeting with the mayor will be in the Tuesday, Oct. 4 edition.
