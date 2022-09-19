The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Sept. 19 meeting, listened as members of the public aired grievances about the recent Cherokee County Fair, saying they were misled about the new venue under construction.
Showman Shelby Tannehill wrote a letter addressing the commissioners wherein she expressed frustration that the annual fall fair was held somewhere other than the promised “top-notch” facility.
“When the fairgrounds were sold, you, the county commissioners, took responsibility to give us something in return. We didn’t ask for a ‘top-notch’ facility; you offered one,” Tannehill said.
The letter circulated around social media, and commissioners posted updates of the livestock arena to Facebook. Kelly Blair, of Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee, told commissions many were thankful to see updates on the new facility, but also asked for transparency.
With the Spring Livestock show being held in February, she asked whether the facility will be ready in time, even if it's partially finished. District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard said they’re planning to have the arena open by spring.
“The finish date is March 31, and that’s the complete finish – that’s with the [Cherokee County Oklahoma State University Extension] offices out front. We are pressing, and we’ve been pressing from the start, to have the show arena up and running, parking facilities up and going. Nothing is going to be 100 percent,” District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said.
Blair then asked what the backup plan was if 4-H and the Future Farmers of America were unable to use the site by the time the show starts in February. She said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires mandatory minimums in terms of construction milestones before a site can be used by the public.
Ray Hammons, Tahlequah’s compliance coordinator, said the property is inside the city limits, and the issue would therefore fall under the umbrella of the city’s building inspector and fire marshal.
“It won’t be OSHA allowing or disallowing anyone to come in,” Hammons said. “If the building meets a life-safety standard that would allow people to come in, it does not have to be [finished] completely but as long as it is safe and it is not ‘under construction’ as far as the major construction components, we can still come in and do things.”
Hammons added that due to the supply chain problems, it’s been difficult to get materials in a timely fashion.
“It’ll be us going out there and making sure things meet the safety code and to where we can let people inside. What we would do is a temporary certificate of occupancy that would allow them to go in; that way the liability is not on the county or city if something happens,” he said.
Hall they would have a county fair board meeting, should there be any delays on obtaining a temporary certificate of occupancy.
Blair said she was asking, on behalf of many others, what the urgency was for commissioners to sell the old fairgrounds to Cherokee Nation. She said the cost of maintenance to the old facility didn’t add up to the amount needed to build and maintain the new building.
“Records show the appraised value of the old property and facilities totaled $915,000. However, even with property market prices at that time selling for way over appraised value, the decision was still made to sell the fairgrounds for approximately 80 percent of that appraised value, $715,000,” Blair said.
She added that many people believe the property was sold with no consideration of the kids it helped serve, or the taxpayers who elected the commissioners.
“In fact, had the sale only been $300,000 higher, perhaps your own road budgets would not be jeopardized, as it is understood each of you will be losing $100,000 from your own district to help cover construction costs,” Blair said.
Hubbard said the property was an issue for them many years ago, and they had considered selling it then.
“A big consideration of the whole complex out there was the rodeo grounds. It just didn’t fit in our scenario,” he said.
He said a publication appeared in the newspaper, but they received no bids. Hall told attendees they have to follow state statute when they sell property.
“It doesn’t go out to a licensed real estate agent; we can’t do it that way,” he said.
According to Oklahoma Statute Title 19-421.1, the commissioners "shall give notice of a sale by putting a publication in a newspaper before bids are accepted."
Jennifer Kelly said no one said anything about the old fairgrounds being sold.
“This should have been brought to the focus of the entire county to say this was happening, and give us some input, because this affects a lot of people – not even just the Ag kids, because you’re taking funds from the roads to put into this facility,” Kelly said.
Hall denied her claim, but Kelly countered that he made the comment during a spring show.
During a Feb. 7 meeting, Hall did say each commissioner was slated to receive $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for roads, but that the money would instead be going toward the new ag facility, which would serve as an emergency management shelter.
Hubbard said what’s done is done, and anyone was welcome to attend their biweekly meetings to stay in the loop.
“When it boils right down to it, we [were reluctant] to do this. Sometimes it’s not much fun to do it, but we try to do what's right. We’re not stealing any money; we’re spending your money,” he said. "This will be an investment that will last for a long time."
Blair and many others said they were thankful for the commissioners and what they're doing for the ag kids and the community.
What's next
A detailed story on the new facility will be published in the Thursday, Sept. 22 edition. The next county commissioner meeting is set for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. in the second-floor conference room of the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.