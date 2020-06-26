The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public meeting to provide updates on a proposed improvement project on State Highway 82 north of Tahlequah.
The project would improve safety and traffic flow for seven miles of SH 82 between Grand Avenue in Tahlequah to Gideon. The current roadway has narrow shoulders, sharp curves, and limited sight distance.
ODOT proposes a four-lane divided highway between Grand Avenue and the State Highway 51 Spur, and a two-lane highway with shoulders and room for other improvements. Three proposed roundabouts are at SH 82/Grand Avenue, SH 82/SH 51 Spur, and at West Jones Road/North Jarvis Road.
The estimated $36 million project is scheduled for a FFY2022 construction bid. Due to concerns about COVID-19, this presentation will be a web-based public format with no in-person meetings. The public can visit www.odot.org/SH82 to view the proposals and provide comments through July 3.
