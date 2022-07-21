Whether sliced, diced, or right off the rind, there are a million ways to enjoy watermelon.
July is National Watermelon Month, and locals are dishing out the details on these tasty, fruity treats.
A regular sight in the parking lot of Baker’s Furniture, Ambrosio Melo sells local fruits, vegetables, and as the big sign in front of his truck reads, watermelons. Melo said the produce he sells comes from Amish farmers north of town.
“They grow these potatoes, zucchini, cantaloupe and watermelons, too,” said Melo.
Watermelon is a favorite among his patrons.
“We’ve been selling watermelons on and off,” said Melo. “People have been really happy with them.”
Melo’s produce is grown in “short seasons,” so they are only available for a couple weeks at a time. On Thursday, he had two varieties available.
"These are Starbrights and Black Diamonds Seedless," said Melon
Melo said he usually also has Red Diamond, All-Sweet and Orange Meat varieties for sale. The latter is a type of watermelon with orange flesh inside, rather than the classic red. He sometimes has other types of melons as well.
“We just started having cantaloupe right now,” said Melo.
Local melon harvests just started on Wednesday, according to Melo. He said he typically carries both seedless and seeded watermelons, as preferences vary from person to person.
In Oklahoma, watermelons are considered in season from June to October, according a seasonal produce guide published by the Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education Project. To the embarrassment of many Okies, the watermelon is the state vegetable, though it isn't really in that class.
What does Melo do when it his produce isn't in season?
"We stay home for the winter," said Melo.
Across town, Save A Lot also has watermelons for sale. Co-owner Rod Taylor said the grocery store’s current selection centers on seedless.
Taylor said he had recently bought and enjoyed one of the watermelons with his family. He called the fruit “refreshing” in the summer heat.
He jokingly shared a "tip" for making a good selection.
“The best way to find out if your [watermelon] is a good one is to cut it open and taste it,” said Taylor.
However, some find there are certain characteristics to look for when selecting a good melon. For tips, Oklahoma State Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Educator Heather Winn pointed to “Watermelon Basics,” an “excellent publication” by the Oregon State University Extension Service. This includes avoiding melons with soft spots, dents or cracks and choosing a melon that is “heavy for its size” with a uniform shape.
Watermelons can be prepared or served in a number of ways. The publication lists a recipe for watermelon salsa, made with watermelon, green onions, onion, vinegar, cilantro and cumin. Another recipe suggests a simple sprinkle of chili powder and salt on cubed pieces, but eating it freshly sliced into triangles works for a "quick fix."
For more information about watermelon tips and tricks, the “Watermelon Basics” article is available at: https://www.foodhero.org/sites/foodhero-prod/files/monthly-magazines/watermelon_english_fh_monthly.pdf
