Cherokees were first introduced to watermelons in the 1600s by Spanish explorers, and not long after, it became popular throughout the southern U.S. Many years later, watermelon is still a summer stable people buy to celebrate the Fourth of July.
This year, many Cherokee County residents are looking to purchase watermelons, and grocery stores and roadside vendors have stocked up.
“These watermelons are from South Texas,” said Ambrosio Melo, a roadside vendor who is set up in front of Baker’s Furniture.
Th folks at Reasor's agree.
“Watermelons are good this season because there’s been a lot of rain,” said Brian Roop, who manages the produce at Reasor's.
The weather has been cooperating with local farmers over the past few months, but they took a hit during a number of cold snaps earlier this spring. For this reason, Reasor's is importing watermelons from Texas and Arizona.
“It’s just that this year, anything that is regional is a struggle because we had an abnormal freeze this year. These ones are out of Texas, and these ones are out of Arizona,” said Roop, pointing at two piles of watermelons.
Watermelons come in different varieties, which include seedless, seeded, and yellow. The most popular kind are seedless because they are less messy. However, some still prefer the seeded variety because they are sometimes juicer and sweeter.
Reasor's tries to purchase seeded watermelons locally, so they are currently out of stock. They hope to acquire local seeded melons later this year.
“If we run seeded, we’ll run it at the end of the year,” said Roop. “Most of your large vendors don’t do seeded. There are always people that prefer the seeded melons; it’s just that this year, anything that is regional is a struggle because we had an abnormal freeze this year.”
Melo sells seeded melons at his stand, as well as yellow ones. While many prefer red watermelons, there are those who look for yellow flesh and are willing to pay a little more for it.
“The yellow melon has a really good flavor,” said Melo.
To choose the best melon, Roop offers a few suggestions. He recommends looking for scarring on the melon because it means they are sweet and ripe.
“You want to have more of a round shape, rather than an oblong shape, which will be less sweet. You want a round melon with a yellow belly on it, and when you hold it and thump it, it should rattle on the bottom of your hand, and it should feel heavy for the size that it is. If you do those few things, most of the time, you are going to get a good melon,” he said.
There are many delicious recipes for those who are willing to test their skills in the kitchen. From watermelon salad to watermelon limeade, and even sorbet, Cherokee residents will be able to try their hand at cooking this holiday.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service of Oklahoma State University, recommends watermelon salsa. The ingredients: 3 cups finely diced seedless watermelon; 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and minced; 1/3 cup chopped cilantro; 1/4 cup lime juice; 1/4 cup red onion; and 1/4 teaspoon salt, or to taste. Place watermelon, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice and onion in a medium bowl; stir well to combine. Season with salt. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
“It’s a refreshing change for summer salsa,” said Winn.
