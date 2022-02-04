Emergency Management experts ask for people to use caution over the next 24 hours as the snow begins to melt, causing issues with black ice on some roadways.
City and county crews were able to get a head start on clearing roadways after an additional 2-3 inches of snow fell on the area late Thursday night. District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said he and his crew were out at 2 a.m., Friday morning, blading, sanding and salting the roadways.
"We quit at about [7 a.m.] because the sun came up and now we're running double graders, following each other on our major-minor collectors," said Hall. "We're trying to take advantage of mother nature's sunlight and we have about a three-hour window here."
As crews bladed more of the snow-packed roads, Hall said it will cause more black ice on the roads as the sun goes down and the temperatures drop.
In District 2, Commissioner Chris Jenkins said they are seeing a lot of melting due to the sun.
"The roads are starting to clear off pretty good and the additional snow had already covered what we cleared off yesterday. It wasn't as slick this morning but [the additional snow] just set us back a couple of hours," said Jenkins.
Tahlequah Street Department Superintendent William "Buddy" Harris said crews are working diligently, and they'll get some help through traffic and the sunlight on Friday and Saturday.
"We're trying to get that done on the main [roads] like Muskogee Avenue, Downing Street and Allen Road. The traffic and the sunlight will help a lot today and then we can get into the main roads that run toward the housing additions where everyone can get in and out," said Harris.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said roads are still snow-packed and slick as of Friday afternoon.
"We would prefer that people stay off of them if they can. We understand there are a lot of folks out there that feel the need to get out and move around, but just because the sun is shining doesn't mean that it's cleared up and safe to move about," said Underwood.
As the snow and ice began to melt, the water will refreeze overnight and may cause issues for drivers.
"It's still going to be hazardous at least probably for the next 24 hours. It's hopefully going to start getting better temperature wise in the next two days," said Underwood.
From a law enforcement perspective, officials said they've dealt with more stranded vehicles than motor vehicle crashes.
"It was actually pretty good traffic-wise with the reported incidents or crashes. It was minimal and it really wasn't that bad," said Tahlequah Police Capt. Steve Arnall.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said patrol deputies were able to respond to calls accordingly and there were no mishaps as far as getting to those calls.
What's next
Temperatures are supposed to be above freezing over the weekend and the average high for next week should be close to 50 degrees.
