STILLWATER — Thirty-eight individuals representing a diverse group comprised of faculty, staff, students, alumni, community members, and regents will serve as members of the Oklahoma State University Presidential Search Committee.
The committee will conduct a national search to find a successor to OSU President Burns Hargis, who recently announced his plans to retire in July 2021. Upon his retirement, Hargis will have served 13 years as president of OSU. OSU Regent Joe D. Hall from Elk City, Oklahoma, will chair the search committee.
“The members of the search committee share a singular goal to help the regents identify the best person to lead OSU in the years ahead,“ Hall said. “I am pleased with the diversity and variety of the members and their willingness to engage in this meaningful task. We are committed to conducting a thorough and expeditious national search as the committee identifies candidates capable of leading one of the nation’s premier land-grant academic, research and healthcare institutions.”
Buffkin/Baker, a national search firm steeped in university presidential search experience, will be assisting the regents and search committee.
“We also want to encourage input from the broad OSU community, and have created a website where people can offer their thoughts and ideas, as well as stay informed of the search,” Hall said.
The site is presidentsearch.okstate.edu.
The search process will continue during the spring semester with the goal of naming a new president before the end of this academic year, June 30, 2021.
The OSU Presidential Search Committee includes: OSU/A&M Regents Joe Hall, Calvin Anthony, Rick Davis, and Dr. Trudy Milner; OSU Stillwater faculty Dr. Pamela Lovern, Dr. Heather Fahlenkamp, Dr. Beatrix Haggard, and Dr. Jose Sagarnaga; OSU students Jaden Kasitz, Luke Muller, Maegan Berg, and Jada Lusk; OSU Stillwater staff member Tashia Cheves; OSU/A&M Board of Regents staff member Jason Ramsey; OSU Stillwater administrator Kyle Wray; Vice President of Institutional Diversity Dr. Jason Kirksey; OSU Athletics Department representative Chad Weiberg; OSUIT representative Dr. Scott Newman; OSU Oklahoma City representative Dr. Steve Collins; OSU Center for Health Sciences representative Sherrita Sweet; OSU Tulsa representative Brett Lessley; The OSU Foundation President Blaire Atkinson; OSU Alumni Association representative Tony LoPresto; City of Stillwater representative Mayor Will Joyce; and at-large representatives Bill John Baker, Mike Boynton, Joe Eastin, Kay Ferguson, Terry Stuart Forst, Helen Hodges, Brett Jameson, Ross McKnight, Malone Mitchell, Rodd Moesel, Carl Thoma, Lou Watkins, and Sean Kouplen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.