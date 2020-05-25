Memorial Day weekend brings thousands to river

The Illinois River was back in full business on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
Floaters and campers were in full force, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
All-American Floats, which was one of the first float operators to open back up to the public on May 1, had a better-than-expected turnout - and the best it's had up to this point.
"We had a great day, and I know Falcon Floats, Sparrow Hawk, Riverbend - they all had great days, too," All-American Floats owner Cody Bartmess said on Saturday evening. "I'm sure upriver that groups we don't see much of, because they're on a different section of the river, they were the same way."
Bartmess was even receiving a large number of phone calls from out-of-staters.
"I think everyone in the region from Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas, and certainly Oklahoma, are ready to get out of the house," Bartmess said. "They are ready to enjoy nature. We got blessed with a very beautiful day today and people just really have a lot of fun out in nature and on the river."
Bartmess said Saturday went even better than he expected it would.
"I would go to say that's probably the same thing that the other outfitters would say as well," he said. "We just thank everybody. For every time we have a sale then we're able to turn that money into Tahlequah and other businesses and things like that. It's what makes the economy in America great. We're just glad that people are coming out and enjoying nature, and we're glad we can help be part of that."
