A memorial headstone to be placed at Fort Gibson National Cemetery for Fireman 1st Class Joseph D. West on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
The memorial takes place more than 77 years after he was lost at sea during World War II.
West was born in Tulsa in 1908 and began his Navy service in 1944. He was stationed aboard the USS Drexler and on March 27, 1945, the ship departed for Okinawa. On May 28 at 7 a.m., two kamikazes attacked USS Drexler and USS Lowry. At 7:03 a.m. Drexler was hit by another aircraft and sank in less than 50 seconds. West was lost at sea and among the 158 killed and 52 wounded.
Memorial headstones and markers are furnished by Veterans Affairs for eligible deceased active duty service members, and veterans whose remains are not recovered or identified, are buried at sea, donated to science, or whose cremated remains have been scattered.
Fort Gibson National Cemetery is in Muskogee County, one mile northeast of Fort Gibson at 1423 Cemetery Road. It is situated on land that was once part of the military reservation and is within the limits of the Cherokee Nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.