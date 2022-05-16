Area residents interested in celebrating Memorial Day weekend don’t need to stray far from Tahlequah for food, entertainment, and shopping.
Diamondhead Resort is bringing in talent on the river, including Randy Crouch, who will be performing on Friday, May 27 at the campground around 8 p.m. Osage County will perform on Saturday from around 8 p.m., followed by RC and the Ambers on Sunday, May 29 at the Gravel Bar around 8 p.m.
RiverBash2k22 organizers are encouraging locals to make their reservation to float down the river from Diamondhead Resort. The event will take place on Friday, May 27 at 3 p.m. and will last through the weekend.
Burnt Cabin will host live karaoke on Friday, May 27, and bands will perform from May 28-29. The restaurant is located on a dock on Lake Tenkiller.
“At the restaurant, you can listen to the music. Come out and have a drink right on the water. You don’t have to take your boat out to enjoy the entertainment,” said Gena McPhail, Tour Tahlequah director.
The Deck at Cookson Village will host Brett & Terry on Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m., Pumpkin Hollow Band on Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m., and Mason Jar Revival on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
Other venues that will be hosting music include Ned’s, Dewain’s Place, The Branch, and Kroner & Baer. On Friday, May 27, Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits will perform at The Branch at 8 p.m. with special guest pianist John Fite. Patti Steel will perform for brunch at from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. On Monday, May 31, JK & N8 will perform from 7-9 p.m.
At Kroner & Baer, Dan Martin will perform on Friday, May 27 and on Saturday, Tommy Nolen will perform. Both events start at 8 p.m.
“A lot of people will come to the lakes and rivers, when they are ready to come back into town, we’ll be ready for them,” said Chris Whytal.
The Hayseed Band will perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. Music-lovers are encouraged to contact the venues as information becomes available for scheduling.
Flooding, which took place, should not affect scheduling along the river and lakes. Marinas and float operators are working hard to clear debris left by recent storms.
“At the river, people will be floating. Float operators have been working hard to get everything back in business. GRDA is working with River outfitters to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend,” said McPhail.
At Diamondhead Resort, flooding has put workers back a few days, but owner Barbara Kelley projects that the Resort will be easily ready by Memorial Day.
“We’ll be opening up on the first day tomorrow, [May 17]. The flood put us behind. We’ve had to redo the bathrooms as far as electrical and lighting,” said Kelley.
The Tahlequah Farmers’ Market will be open on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon. Shoppers will have a chance to purchase fresh produce and other products.
“The Farmers' Market this year is fantastic. Get there early because they sell out pretty quickly,” said McPhail. “There is one vendor that I follow, and they sold out everything pretty early. Grab a cup of hot coffee downtown and head out to the farmer’s market.”
Those interested in golfing have a number of courses to choose from, including Tahlequah City Course, Cherokee Springs Golf Club, Cherokee Trails Golf Course, and Sequoyah Golf Course. To ensure a spot, it is important to sign up early for a tee-time.
“Don’t forget about Sequoyah State Park and nature trails. They have some great outdoor activities as well as their Three Forks Nature Center, with Bixby the Beaver,” said McPhail.
