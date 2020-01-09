MUSKOGEE - The Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center, 1011 Honor Heights Dr., will hold a "Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance" on Tuesday, Jan. 14, to remember veteran patients who passed away during October to December.
Friends and family members are invited to attend the memorial service, which will be held at 1 p.m. in the Medical Center's auditorium. Family members are encouraged to bring a photo of their loved one. RSVP is not required.
VA's Chaplain Service hosts this quarterly ceremony to honor and remember veteran patients who received their care at the medical center.
Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
For questions or further information regarding this ceremony, contact Chaplain Service at 918-577-3861.
