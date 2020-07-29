The Board of the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority offered the job of CEO-president to a Memphis man during a July 28 special meeting.
Joe Berry was in attendance when the board voted to enter into an hour-long executive session.
Trustee Josh Hutchins made the motion to offer Berry the job for TRDA at a rate of $82,000 a year.
"With certain goals to be met within 90, if those goals are met, we will bump is annual salary to $85,000," said Hutchins. "[We'll] compensate for half his health insurance, $6,000 in annual contribution to his IRA, $175,000 life insurance policy, a $2,500 moving stipend, and pay his business mileage at the IRS rate"
Trustee Jeff Reasor seconded.
The board approved entering into a contractual service agreement with Kelley Robertson, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce finance and operations manager.
"Kelley has been our go-to lady for several months now. She's been kind enough to prepare the minutes and a combined effort with [City Attorney] Grant Lloyd with the agenda," said Chairman Mark Gish.
Lloyd advised the board members it was to their advantage to approve the agreement with Robertson.
Hutchins made a motion to accept the agreement at a rate of $15 an hour for approximately four hours a month, but not to exceed $100 a month. Trustee Paula Mutzig seconded.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Regional Development Authority meeting is Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. The nature of the pandemic in the ensuing days will determine whether the meeting is held in person or over Zoom.
