Two men were arrested after they were caught stealing equipment from a storage unit.
On Jan. 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Matthew Frits responded to the area of Bertha Parker Bypass and East Allen Road in regard to two men who were squatting in a vacant storage unit. Dispatch advised him the men left Tahlequah Mini Storage and were in a brown Pontiac.
Officer Steven Smith pulled over the vehicle and detained Norman Dale Sloan and Jimmie Doss Lucas. Frits went to the storage units and spoke to the manager, Kelie Myers.
Myers said she was doing a routine security check when she noticed the two men inside a unit that was supposed to be vacant. The men were loading items into the trunk of the vehicle, and Sloan told her the items belonged to him. Both men then got into the vehicle and sped off.
Smith told Frits he found a weed eater, a chainsaw, and a propane tank in the trunk of the vehicle.
â€œMs. Myers stated another unit was missing a weed eater, a chainsaw, and an Express propane tank,â€� Frits said in the police report.
She also told officers the lock on another unit was broken off and items were missing.
Sloan said he had rented the storage unit for years, but the manager said he never had a contract with the business. She said the unit the men were in had been vacant for several months.
Lucas and Sloan were both arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked for knowingly concealing stolen property and second degree burglary.
