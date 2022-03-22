Men to don red shoes for HIC's Walk a Mile

Help In Crisis' biggest annual event is just around the corner, and the goal is to promote awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
The 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event takes place Saturday, April 16 in Norris Park, and officials said planning starts at the beginning of January.
"We utilize this event as a fundraiser and to have men to actively confront gender stereotypes and expectations," said Bobbie Smith, HIC assistant director of shelter operations. "In this space of playful confrontation and openness, it's possible to reveal and consider many underlying causes of men's sexualized violence with less defensiveness and denial."
The event was created in 2001 by Frank Baird, and thousands of men across the world have donned red women's shoes to raise money for domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, and sexual assault awareness and prevention programs.
Proceeds from WAM benefit HIC, a victim services agency that assists individuals and families who are leaving domestic violence and sexual assault situations. The organization serves four counties: Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner. Funds are raised through registration fees, T-shirt sales, and a silent auction.
"We have other events throughout the year, but this is definitely our biggest and most recognized. Our sponsors and our walkers make this event. We couldn't do it without them," said Smith.
The men walking - in stilettos, wedges, flats, and tennis shoes - make the mile-long journey south from Northeastern State University to Keetoowah Street and back to Norris Park.
"We have seen an increase in attendance over the years; however, 2020 was the exception. For 2020, we had a virtual walk, and in 2021, we held the walk, but without the family fun extras, to limit exposures," said Smith.
Many representatives of local law enforcement, tribal offices, businesses, churches, and other nonprofits typically don high-heeled shoes with their ankles wrapped for safety.
Smith said WAM is a nationally recognized event, and it's important for HIC to provide specific red high heels.
"The shoes are in men's sizes. We have a shoe booth with sizes ranging from men's sizes 9-15. Our registration fee gets you a ticket to pick up your pair at the booth," she said.
HIC has red shoes available for youngsters who wish to participate.
"They either walk every year, or it's their first. They walk for a friend or family member who is or was a victim, or they walk because they believe in the cause," said Smith.
You can help
For more information on services provided by Help In Crisis, 205 N. College Ave, or to donate, visit www.helpincrisisinc.org or call 918-456-0673. The Crisis Hotline number is 800-300-5321.
