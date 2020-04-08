The Tahlequah Men's Shelter is currently full, and all occupants are being required to stay in the house due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, shelter residents are required to leave the premises during the day to look for work or services needed.
"I'm letting the guys stay in so they are not roaming," said Randy Haynes, shelter manager. "We're not bringing anyone in. We can't take anyone else. We have 14 here."
Those looking for housing are referred to places in Muskogee or Tulsa, as there is no other men's shelter in Tahlequah.
Most of the residents have been at the shelter a while, according to Haynes. They are all different ages, with the majority being between 35 and 50 years old. Four have jobs and are still working. Two are dependent on Social Security, and two are getting assistance from CREOKS Health Services.
While they are not currently taking the men's temperatures regularly, Haynes said that's been discussed.
"We're only doing it periodically or if they complain about having a fever," he said. "If someone gets sick and has a fever over 100 degrees, they can go to the emergency room, but they have to show they went."
Residents have the option of wearing masks, and some are available, but Haynes said more are needed.
Haynes appreciates that the city of Tahlequah is trying to restrict the spread of the coronavirus by putting a curfew in place.
"We're being tighter than usual. They are not allowed to stay out overnight, with exceptions for family emergencies," he said. "You don't know if they are out partying with a big crowd or something."
Haynes said that while residents are trying to adhere to social distancing, it is kind of difficult to do in the house.
"A lot of them are sleeping during the day, or they are reading or on their phones. They like sitting out back and we have picnics," he said. "They can walk to Love's and back."
When residents go to a store, they are required to bring back a receipt.
"If they have a doctor's appointment, they can go and come right back," said Haynes. "Depending on what they need, they can go to the Day Center, but I think they are just doing sack lunches right now."
The shelter does have cable TV, so some guys are watching a lot of TV or movies. More decks of cards, books, and board games would be appreciated to help residents pass the time.
Haynes said the shelter is fairly stocked on supplies right now, and board member Sam Bradshaw has been helping get more items, such as bleach, Lysol, and hand sanitizer, when it can be found.
Food and clothing donations are still being accepted, but people are encouraged to call ahead to make arrangements, or to just leave items on the porch.
Get involved
To donate to the Tahlequah Men's Shelter, 118 W. Keetoowah St., call 918-708-9474.
