A Tahlequah woman accused of second- and third-degree arson after setting fire to an unoccupied house in 2022 was recently found not guilty in Cherokee County District Court by reason of mental illness.
According to court documents, on July 11, 2022, Tonya Denise-Marie Townshend, 39, set fire to an unoccupied residence at 710 N. East Ave. She also reportedly tried to set fire to a 2017 Buick Lacrosse.
The Buick was also reportedly not inhabited or occupied at the time Townshend allegedly set fire to it.
According to police reports, witnesses observed a woman, later identified as Townshend, set a fire with sticks on the back porch of the two-story residence. She then took one of the burning sticks and placed it under the vehicle, which was parked behind the house.
Townshend pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 16, 2022, and her attorney, Crystal Jackson, filed a notice on March 16, 2023, that she intended to raise the question of mental illness or insanity at the time of the alleged offenses.
According to court documents, Townshend was conditionally released from the Oklahoma Forensic Center and was ordered to receive outpatient treatment.
District Judge Doug Kirkley presided over the case while Assistant District Attorney John Bennett represented the state.
