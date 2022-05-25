A pre-trial hearing for a former doctor accused of murdering a local nurse has been continued in an Arkansas court, pending the defendant’s Criminal Responsibility Exam.
The exam is an assessment of the defendant's mental state and capacities at the time of the alleged offense.
Tyler Edward Tait, 35, who previously worked as a physician with Cherokee Nation Health Services, entered a plea of not guilty in November to first-degree murder charges in the death of Moria Kinsey, 37.
According to a press release posted online on Oct. 12, 2021, by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Tait was arrested by special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division. Tait was taken into custody at Lake Village, Arkansas, and was held at the Chicot County Jail.
The press release states that the Chicot County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a woman in need of medical assistance on Oct. 11, 2021. Kinsey was lying outside the vehicle parked alongside U.S. Highway 65, approximately two miles north of Lake Village. Tait was found near the vehicle. Kinsey was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m., one or two hours following the 911 call.
An affidavit filed in Chicot County, Arkansas, alleges Tait called authorities and advised them Kinsey was having a seizure.
State police special agents examined the vehicle in which Tait and Kinsey had been traveling from Mississippi to Tahlequah, and found evidence of a physical altercation inside.
Kinsey’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where, according to online court documents, the manner and cause of death have not been released to the court yet.
Tait surrendered his Oklahoma Osteopathic Medical License on Nov. 4, 2021, due to the first-degree murder charge.
An omnibus hearing scheduled for April 25 was also canceled pending the defendant’s Criminal Responsibility Exam. An omnibus hearing is a status hearing in a criminal case that is scheduled to determine what issues remain in the case or need to be litigated before a trial begins.
Tait’s attorneys, Jeff Rosenzweig and Robert G. Bridewell, first filed a motion for continuance of omnibus hearing on April 19 due to a conflict, as they were already scheduled to attend a hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas the same day.
The motion for the Criminal Responsibility Exam was filed by Tait’s attorneys on May 18.
The pretrial hearing, which was scheduled for June 6 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court, has not been rescheduled yet.
Online court documents state that Tait, a pretrial detainee, is being held in the Delta Regional Unit of the Arkansas Division of Correction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.