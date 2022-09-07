Mental health advocates stress seeking help if suicide thoughts occur

National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 4-10, and mental health advocates stress that seeking help and resources is critical.
Echota Behavioral Health Director Jimmie Fite talked about ways people can support loved ones dealing with these issues.
“One of the things people can do is watch for the red flags and just be aware,” said Fite.
Red flags can vary, but essentially are raised when people act out of the ordinary for their normal behavior, like suddenly giving away prized possessions.
Fite said many people fear asking the question directly, but it’s very important to ask their loved ones if they are thinking about suicide.
Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services commissioner, said their helpline is a major step forward in preventing suicides in Oklahoma.
“Death by suicide rose 8.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported. This can be attributed, in large part, to the isolation and social implications of the pandemic,” said Slatton-Hodges in press release from Sept. 6.
This echoes what CREOKS Chief Communications Officer Amber Gutierrez told the Tahlequah Daily Press in July.
“The pandemic caused a lot of fear and grief; people felt isolated, some unable to find work and the uncertainty weighed on many. The obstacles Oklahomans have been face with have been real challenges,” said Gutierrez. “Many people who were affected held off on getting help, so we are now seeing an increase of those in need.”
Slatton-Hodges said suicides have risen nationwide, especially impacting young people.
In 2020, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reported suicide as the ninth-leading cause of death in Oklahoma, but the second-leading cause for ages 10-24.
Slatton-Hodges said suicide prevention does not occur in a vacuum but is part of a continuum of care.
“The 988 lifeline is the first stop,” she said. “We also hope it’s the only stop most people need and that issues can be resolved at that level.”
Individuals can call the lifeline for a variety of reasons, even if they just need to talk to someone.
“Sometimes, that’s all a person needs to make everything right in the world again,” she said.
And for those who need further assistance, immediate access to appointments is available for scheduling over the phone.
“Connecting people to services is the key,” she said. “By doing this, we can significantly reduce suicide risk and deaths.”
Get help
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 988. For those interested in learning more about suicide prevention, Fite said Echota Behavioral Health offers a two-day course on the topic. People are welcome to call for more information at 918-708-9009. Another mental health resource has recently been implemented nationwide. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — formerly the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number – now operates 24/7, offering services for a variety of mental health-related calls.
