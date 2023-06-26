The rate in recidivism, or returning to incarceration in individuals with mental illness, has been decreasing across Oklahoma and the U.S. due to mental health courts.
The Cherokee County Mental Health Court is a specialty court offered through collaborative efforts between Cherokee County criminal justice providers, community supports, and CREOKS Behavioral Health. District Judge Joshua King presides over the court for Cherokee, Wagoner, Adair, and Sequoyah counties.
“The program substitutes traditional court services for a more problem-solving approach in helping individuals with severe and persistent mental illness start on the road to recover,” said Amber Gutierrez, chief communications officer for CREOKS Health Services in Tulsa.
Mental health court was first established in Oklahoma in 2002. Participation is voluntary, and many factors are taken into consideration to determine an individual’s eligibility.
These include criminal charges and history, existence of mental illness, developmental disability or substance abuse, and capacity and willingness to comply with court-ordered services and probations.
According to Gutierrez, a referral is made to the mental health court coordinator from anyone in the community who believes the program may be beneficial for an individual.
This includes judges, district attorney, defense counsel, family members, or a mental health provider. If after an evaluation it shows MHC is the best option, the judge and DA will discuss the results and determine a plea agreement.
“I send my clients there all the time. I can’t say enough good things,” said Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis. “If a client is suffering from mental health issues and that is what has caused them to commit a crime, I have had experience with them not committing new crimes once they have gone through the program.”
CREOKS Behavioral Health Services offers more than 43 years of outpatient behavioral health and substance abuse care for adults, adolescents, and children.
“We have 25 clinics across Oklahoma and one location in Arkansas, where we provide quality behavioral health, wellness, and social services,” said Gutierrez.
“CREOKS is certified and partially funded by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and is nationally accredited by CARF.”
According to the Oklahoma Mental Health and Substance Abuse website, MHC graduates are nearly eight times less likely to become reincarcerated, and 14 times less likely than released inmates who have been diagnosed with a serious mental illness.
Drops in unemployment, decreased arrests, and days spent in jail drop dramatically for these graduates, as do the number of inpatient hospital days.
Sam Bradshaw, president and manager of the Tahlequah Men’s Shelter and The Peaceful Warrior’s Way, said he believes mental health court alleviates the problem of a person racking up court costs and fines by constantly being picked up and incarcerated.
Bradshaw related a story of a man his program helped to get vo-tech training and certified with a work skill. The man was walking down the street with a friend when a police officer pulled them over. He had old warrants and was thrown in jail. Now the man is afraid to take a chance and does not avail himself to services offered for people who are homeless.
“Mental health courts, and drug courts, if run from a harm reduction perspective, then they can be effective in people getting good help,” said Bradshaw.
