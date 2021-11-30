Mental health experts stress refocusing for holiday season

While many throughout Cherokee County are planning to celebrate a holly, jolly Christmas, for others, the winter celebrations remind them they are alone.
Dysfunctional or non-existent family lives, often coupled with mental illness, is a stark reality in Green Country, especially as inflation is hitting families during a time when the affluent are indulging in Christmas gifts and travel. Many feel as Lucy Van Pelt did on “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a TV special from 1965.
“I know how you feel about all this Christmas business, getting depressed and all that. It happens to me every year,” she said. Later, she added: “Look, Charlie, let's face it. We all know that Christmas is a big commercial racket. It's run by a big eastern syndicate, you know.”
Jimmie Fite, director of Echota Behavioral Health, reminded the public that not everyone is as fortunate to receive the blessings many enjoy at Christmas, and that the pandemic and other recent events have caused a spike in challenges for those with behavioral health challenges.
“People are finally getting out and are getting a chance to hug their families, but anxiety is increasing,” she said.
With the Omicron variant of COVID on the horizon, many fear future shutdowns, especially as a large percentage of the population rejects social distancing measures and vaccines.
Fite said there is a reason to be cheerful, though. Among those who experience mental illness, many are gaining employment these days.
“I have found there are jobs out there. As a community, it’s getting our needs taken care of and being a friend,” she said.
She encourages people with friends who are experiencing loneliness this season to take the time to welcome them as closely as appropriate, and to take the time to wish them "Happy Holidays" or "Merry Christmas."
Despite the fact that a greater percentage of the population is unemployed, staggering wages and rising inflation will make it difficult for many to spend money on the holiday this season.
“We are seeing people struggling to make ends meet. We have the working poor. They are trying to make their dollar stretch. They are trying to feed their families. It can cause stress, depression, anxiety, and mixed emotions,” said Fite.
Many Daily Press Facebook followers agree that the holiday needs a refocus.
“Slow down the seasons! I hate that Christmas stuff comes out at stores during Halloween. Thanksgiving flies into the weekend and then BOOM it’s Christmas! Maybe it’s just getting older, but it seems like the holidays are coming faster every year and then gone,” said Michael Hughes.
Pam McClendon Pritchett believes it is important to remember why Christians celebrate the holiday. She explained that over-commercialization contributes to holiday stress.
“For me, Christmas is the celebration of my savior’s birth. It’s not about decorations and presents and spending money that I don’t have. It’s about sharing because of love, the love of God. I’m thankful to be living in a part of our country where we’re still able to go to church and to celebrate what Christmas is really all about,” she said.
For many, the holidays represent a longing for something that they do not have, as Brent McDonald pointed out.
“The saddest thing for me around the holidays is all the people struggling – struggling to provide for their families, struggling businesses trying to keep the lights on. As it gets colder, it becomes miserable for our homeless communities and stray animals,” he said.
Fite said that this holiday, it is important to focus on spending time on building relationships and to gather safely as friends and family.
“It is time for people to have meals together,” she said.
She recommended having family potlucks because it is an economical way to feed people and spend time together.
“Eating separately can be wasteful. Invite your friends who don’t have anyone coming for Christmas. Save a place at your table for others,” she said.
You're invited
On Dec. 13, Echota will be holding an event, giving out hotdogs, popcorn, and sandwiches to the community. The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokees will be setting up tables to make the community aware of the services the tribe offers, and they have partnered with the Broken Arrow Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to give away clothing.
What you said
In a Daily Press poll, 48 percent of readers are troubled about the overcommercialization of Christmas. Ten percent are worried about an increase in theft, drunken driving, and other crimes. Sixteen percent are worried about the dent the holidays put in household budgets. Two percent are worried about the frenetic pace of the holiday, and having to decide which events to attend, and another 2 percent are worried about what to do with their kids out of school. Ten percent are worried about the fact that some have no family to share the holidays with, and another 10 percent are worried about something else.
