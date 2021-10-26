Social distancing, masking, and government-imposed shutdowns have been proved to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but pandemic-related measures have come with their own costs.
Many throughout Cherokee County who already suffer from symptoms of mental illness are experiencing increased signs of stress and depression, as are those who may not have previously sought mental health care. This has resulted in an uptick in visits to area clinics.
“We have seen an increase in anxiety and depression, as well as domestic violence and substance abuse. That has affected us,” said Jimmie Fite, director of Echota Behavioral Health Services. “COVID has increased our business. Mental health [treatment] has increased. A lot of kids are having to stay home and are dealing with stress. They are dealing with telehealth. They are losing people and have grief. It affects members of the community.”
In addition to feelings of depression, the pandemic and subsequent economic recession have also prompted an increase in substance abuse and anxiety.
“Anxiety, depression, or the two together have been the most frequent complaints. These feelings not only affected adults, but also children and adolescents," said Amber Gutierrez, health services chief communications officer of CREOKS. "Other complaints associated with the pandemic that have put stress on individuals' mental health have been the feeling of isolation while trying to reduce the spread of the virus, and difficulty sleeping and/or eating."
As the country shut down, job loss or income loss generated anxiety and depression. Mothers became stressed after feeling overwhelmed over child care and school closures, as well as the inability to find work outside of the home. Some of these women – and men – have filled the role of school teacher, in addition to their other responsibilities.
CREOKS has seen an increase in substance abuse among mothers who stay at home for these kinds of reasons.
Tenkiller Behavioral Services in Welling serves a needier population where many have lacked access to transportation. After the onset of the pandemic, many were not able to find rides to the grocery store. Others did not know how to do their shopping online.
“People in rural areas and people coping with mental illness are already at risk of isolation and limited support,” said Jason Lechner, a clinical supervisor at TBS. “One thing people may not consider is access to email and technology in rural areas. Most of our clients don’t have email accounts.”
He explained that before placing an online order, it is necessary to provide email information. This has created an additional hurdle for many who experience severe mental illness.
Most behavioral health services moved to telehealth for a certain period of time, and many continue the practice. This required teaching patients how to use technology.
Those who exhibit symptoms of mental health often suffer from comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and other risk factors that make them more susceptible to illness from COVID-19. This can also increase stress, though at TBS, most patients are vaccinated and did not contract the virus.
It is a natural disposition of many to feel anger or fear over what they cannot control. Not being able to control viruses in the air – or the actions of others, politicians, or government entities – people may exhibit increased amounts of stress.
“People feel fear, anger, sadness, worry and frustration. They feel a loss of control, not knowing if things will ever go back to normal, what the future will look like, if they’ll be able to get a job. Some complain of difficulty concentrating and making decisions, while others complain of physical reactions like headaches, body pains, and stomach problems,” said Gutierrez.
As people have started working from home, routine has been compromised, which has also added to stress.
“The biggest adjustment that many have experienced is the change of structure and routine. When you are dependent and in rural areas on limited resources, you are dependent on others for your structure to be there,” said Lechner.
Behavioral health specialists have observed that there is reason to be optimistic. Many have described their clients as resilient as they adapt to take care of themselves. Mental health clinicians are also finding ways to ensure the needs of their patients are being met, which sometimes has meant working with pharmacies to make sure patients have the medications they need.
“During the lockdown, we had to get creative to meet those needs. Luckily, we have an excellent crew of problem-solvers,” said Lechner.
While Echota is now seeing people in person, they still take safety protocols seriously. Staffers have had to find different ways of doing therapy.
“This year, since they have the vaccine, people are feeling bold to come out and see us face to face. Some don’t want to do it on Zoom. We still practice safety precautions,” said Fite.
To promote mental health, Lechner recommends keeping in contact with those who experience signs of depression and anxiety.
“No matter what the circumstances, keeping contact with family is important. Sustain that support. It’s important to start with that because connection is a basic human need,” he said.
Get help
CREOKS offers in-person and Zoom individual counseling, as well as group counseling. They also offer telehealth for those who require medication. For those who are experiencing signs of depression or anxiety, it is important to find the right solution. They can contact CREOKS at 918-207-0078 to make an appointment. Echota Behavioral health can be contacted at 918-708-9009, and for Tenkiller Behavioral Health, call 918-457-4999. The Recovery Center in Sapulpa is available at 918-246-4999, and for those who are feeling suicidal, call or text 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
