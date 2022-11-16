A women's mental health workshop will be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
The event will take place at the Tahlequah Community Building Conference Room at 908 S. College Ave.
Gain a greater understanding of how mental health includes emotional, psychological, and social well-being and affects how people think, feel, and act. Participants will also learn about resources available within the community.
This workshop is hosted by the OSU Extension Service and Park Hill Oklahoma Community Education Club. Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health Services will present.
OHCE members and community friends are welcome. For more information, call the OSU Extension service at 918-456-6163.
