Mentors fill important role in education of youth

Mentors are those who step up to guide and support younger or more inexperienced people so they may learn, grow, and develop positive relationships and outlooks.
National Mentoring Month was launched in January 2002 by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The month is a time to focus on the importance and need for mentors.
According to research conducted by MENTOR, youth who have mentors are 55 percent more likely to go to college; 78 percent more likely to volunteer in their communities; 81 percent more likely to participate in sports or extracurricular activities; and twice as likely to hold a leadership position in a club or sports teams.
The same research, found at www.mentoring.org/resource/the-mentoring-effect, showed one in three youth will not have a mentor while growing up.
Grand View School offers opportunities for mentor relationships.
“As an extension of our previous Native Youth Community Projects, we have practiced mentoring, as well as college and career prep, through partners, our community members and staff to help students be aware of good habits, building skills that they need to succeed,” said Glenda Sellers, after-school programs director and Johnson-O’Malley coordinator.
The Native Youth Community Projects is centered on the goal of ensuring that Indian students are prepared for college and careers by promoting partnerships in American Indian tribal communities.
Sellers said Grand View partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah and the B&GC staff mentor students during the after-school program.
“Middle school students also receive guidance and mentoring from classroom teachers as they navigate through college and career choices with careeronestop.org and okcollegestart.org,” she said.
Sellers said community members have volunteered to mentor students through the programs "It's My Business," "It's My Future,” and "Economics for Success." Junior Achievement sessions were provided to Grand View middle school students by the Cherokee Foundation.
Robyn Brown, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma program director, said they have several programs in Cherokee County.
For grades 4-6, JA BizTown combines in-class learning with a day-long visit to a simulated town. This program allows students to operate banks, manage restaurants, write checks, vote for mayor, and more. Local schools participating in JA BizTown include Briggs, Grand View, Peggs, and Tahlequah elementary sites.
Tahlequah High School students participate in JA Finance Park, a grade 7-12 program for personal financial planning and career exploration.
“Cherokee Nation Foundation has also been a big help, allowing Junior Achievement to grow in these rural areas,” said Brown.
About 15 THS students will have an opportunity to mentor prekindergarten students at Sequoyah Pre-K Center.
“We want to provide more support. It’s a very important element in any kid’s life,” said Family & Community Engagement Director Nikki Molloy, Tahlequah Public Schools. “The high school students are excited about doing it. It benefits the pre-K because more kids there are getting that modeling. It’s a good investment on both ends.”
The high schoolers will encourage friendship and learn leadership and interpersonal skills by engaging with the 4-years-olds in interactive play, artworks, reading, outside play, board games and more.
Molloy said B&G Clubs have had mentors come in, and Northeastern State University students would mentor during the school day. Reading and science buddies let older elementary school students mentor younger ones.
Woodall Public School has participated in the STARBASE Oklahoma after-school program through the Department of Defense and Oklahoma Military Department. This program is for grades 6-8, and the mentors are usually professionals in a STEM field or volunteers who lead projects related to science, technology, engineering, or math.
Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said that due to the pandemic, they are not currently having mentoring opportunities.
Even as children grow into adults, they may need guidance. NSU offers faculty and staff the opportunity to mentor students. The goals of the NSU Mentoring Program are to foster individual relationships among students and faculty/staff; provide students with individualized resources to aid in college success; and increase the personal success of students through relationships with mentors. For more information, visit https://offices.nsuok.edu/advisingcenter/MentoringPrograms.aspx.
Those wishing to honor their mentors online can participate in #ThankYourMentor Day on Jan. 29.
