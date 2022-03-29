Gasoline prices throughout the U.S. and Cherokee County rose sharply last month, and while they have tapered off some since, the fluctuation has left many Americans questioning prices. Area leaders and residents have some opinions on the matter, and some are polar opposites.
On social media, and even on cable news, citizens and pundits have pointed to the White House, Federal Reserve, Congress, corporations, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and others as the reason for the price hike. The truth, according to Bilal Chaudhry, manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, is much more complicated.
“It’s natural to blame leaders. On the gas issue, the biggest post I’ve seen on Facebook is that [President Joe Biden] can do something about it. The second one has a little truth to it; he can control the policies and legislation. The reality is that he can do very little about it,” he said. “Prices are controlled by supply and demand, which is one of the oldest laws in business. The biggest thing he can do is open the Gulf Reserves off the Gulf of Mexico, and he’s already done that.”
Those in the fuel industry understand that long-term answers don’t necessarily address short-term challenges. From the side of the government, little can be done to control gas prices. Chaudhy said that even opening up pipelines will do nothing to address short-term price fluctuations, and it may do nothing for long-term prices as well.
“He can open some lands for federal drilling, but that takes a long time,” said Chaudhry. “There is no one flip-switch solution to a multi-variable problem.”
Americans typically see a small hike every year around Memorial Day, just as summer travel season hits.
“Ever since 2000, the Clean Air Act requires us, as refineries, to switch to a summer blend, which is healthier for the environment and doesn’t cause smog,” said Chaudhry.
Summer blends cost more than winter blends, and that cost is passed on to the customer.
Chaudhry said the world is experiencing a shortage of oil because of the pandemic. When fewer people commuted, companies produced less oil. The war in Ukraine is another small variable that can contribute to the price drivers pay at the pump.
In Tulsa, oil is a little cheaper than in Tahlequah, but not by much these days. X-Press Stop buys its oil from the Tulsa Rack, a facility at the Tulsa Refinery, from which oil products are distributed.
“If you are closer to ‘The Rack,’ where everyone gets their oil in Tulsa, you are going to get cheaper oil,” he said.
Another rack is in Fort Smith, where many local gas stations retrieve their fuel.
Independent gas stations, like X-Press Stop, are paying more for insurance, rent, property taxes, and fuel. While profit margins are increasing, gas stations are spending more just to stay in business.
“The thing that everyone doesn’t want to hear is that the profit margin has increased across the nation. Gasoline prices are fluctuating. They change every 24 hours,” Chaudhry said.
Gas stations, like X-Press Stop, were used to gas fluctuating 5 cents per day, but recently, that number has increased to 20, or even 40 cents per day.
“The situation is extremely volatile. Our guesses are as good as anyone else’s. Your local stores do not control gas prices. We are at the bottom of the chain, and we are subject to ‘The Rack’ in Tulsa, and we have to change our prices accordingly,” he said.
Volatility derives from economic uncertainty. Markets love predictability, so when uncertainty arises, prices trend upward. To accommodate uncertainty, businesses raise their prices to create a short-term store of money, which serves as the company’s own insurance policy.
Credit cards also affect gas prices. In Oklahoma, when drivers use credit cards, fees must be paid by the gas station. In other states, gas stations list two prices: one for cash, and the other for card payment. Many gas stations don’t accept American Express, which charges high fees to gas stations.
Dr. Sanchari Ghosh, associate professor of economics at Northeastern State University said gas prices are a result of both demand and supply and the interaction of domestic output with the world market.
“Gas prices are volatile because of two major economic factors. One has to do with a basic concept in microeconomics – elasticity or responsiveness to price changes. If oil prices change due to changes in demand, suppliers do not immediately respond to the change in prices, and when they do, response is very low,” said Ghosh.
If the price increases per barrel of oil, suppliers do not necessarily respond by producing more oil to force the price downward.
“Second, oil or gas price is not only the outcome of prevailing domestic demand and supply, but what is happening in the global oil market. For instance, OPEC influence on oil prices affects domestic gas prices in the U.S., since OPEC decisions impact oil markets around the world,” she said.
The current war is placing a strain on global markets, which reflect, to some degree, in U.S. gas prices.
Overall, the U.S. is faring competitively with other world powers. As of March 29, for example, The United Kingdom is paying $5.79 per gallon. The U.S. price of gas is $4.22, and in Tahlequah, it sits at around $3.79 this week. In Tulsa, the average price for gas is $3.71.
To be competitive, Shell added deep-water production in the Gulf of Mexico, PowerNap.
“Shell has been producing in the Mars Corridor for more than 25 years, and we continue to find ways to unlock even more value there,” said Zoe Yujnovich, Shell Upstream director. “PowerNap strengthens a core Upstream position that is critical to achieving our Powering Progress strategy and ensuring we can supply the stable, secure energy resources the world needs today and in the future.”
