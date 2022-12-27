The 2022 Shop Tahlequah campaign came to a close last week, and several merchant prizes are still waiting to be claimed.
Over 20 businesses in the area participated in this year’s promotion, which encourages the community to shop locally.
“It’s estimated that Shop Tahlequah helps drive $750,000 in total revenue for local businesses participating in this initiative during the holiday shopping season,” said TDP Advertising Executive Joe Mack when the promotion first kicked off.
For many merchants, Shop Tahlequah went very well.
“Shop Tahlequah was a great success for us once again,” said Amy Carter, owner ofVivid Salon and Boutique. “Our clients love it and we enjoy it as well.”
Carter said well over a roll of tickets was passed out at her shop, but she’s unsure of the final count.
“We are very excited about the new year,” she said. “We have many surprises that we are rolling out in the boutique in 2023. A special thank you to our fabulous Tahlequah community of local shoppers!”
Customers who participated in the campaign could win prizes jackpots from the businesses where they shopped. Some of these jackpots hadyettobeclaimed as of Thursday afternoon. (Due to early holiday publication deadlines for the Daily Press, more may have been claimed by the morning of Dec. 27.)
“I have not heard anyone claiming our prize yet,” said Doyle Zimbelman, owner of Super Spray Car Wash. “We have the winning number on our [Facebook] page.”
The winning ticket for Super Spray Car Wash was 089642. The business’s prize is a free full car detailing service.
Zimbelman said his customers seemed to be happy to get the chance at winning.
“Many of them knew what it was about,but some of the younger folks do not understand it,” said Zimbelman. “We did our best to explain it.” Zimbelman said a full roll and a half of tickets were passed out at the business. While he does not have any special deals at the moment, Zimbelman said he has membership and detailing gift cards available, as always.
What’s next
Grand prize winners may contact the TDP at 918456-8833 to verify and claim their prize. Business prize winners may pick up their prizes from the business where they received their tickets.
