After Gov. Kevin Stitt held a press conference announcing the closure of all non-essential businesses in the 19 counties where positive test results for COVID-19 have occurred, State Rep. Matt Meredith held a Facebook Live session to expound on how people in Cherokee County should prepare for the pandemic.
“I assume that as different counties get cases, each county will be added to that list, but as of right now, Cherokee County is not on that list,” said Meredith, D-Tahlequah, on Tuesday, March 24.
Meredith said a task force for the city has been created, which meets daily. The group includes Mayor Sue Catron, members of the Tahlequah City Council, Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood, Police Chief Nate King, Fire Chief Ray Hammons, the three Cherokee County Commissioners, and the CEOs of area hospitals.
Meredith was joined in the live video by Cherokee Nation Senior Director of Public Health Lisa Pivec, who asked area residents to protect themselves and others by staying indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“You see all the things that are going on across the nation, but we can make a difference here locally,” said Pivec. “The things you do today will make a difference in your community to stop the spread across our communities.”
Also on the video was Dr. David Gahn, CN Public Health medical director, who said people do not need to separate themselves from their families when they go home. He also said area residents should change their clothes and put them in a separate place; wash their hands; and take a shower when they arrive home. He said to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can be found at cdc.gov, and to take care of community nurses.
“What really is going to get us through this is our nurses,” said Gahn. “Cherokee Nation has a large group and steady core of highly-trained, very smart, hard-working nurses. So if you have a nurse who lives next door to you, take care of them. When they’re home sleeping, be quiet. If they need help, check in on them. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this.”
