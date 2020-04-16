Meredith seeks re-election to House District 4

Oklahoma State Rep. Matt Meredith is announcing he will seek re-election for District 4.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve every one of my neighbors as a state representative since 2016. I have met every challenge head on and have never backed down from any fight that benefits my district," said Meredith, a Democrat.
As a current representative, insurance agent, and lifelong Cherokee County resident, Meredith is proud to call Cherokee County home. He is a graduate of Hulbert High School and an advocate for local communities.
Meredith has been married to Janet Cooper-Meredith for over 11 years, and together they are raising their four children: Jarrett, Maverick, Navy, and Lemi, on their family farm near Hulbert. They attend Exciting Southeast Church.
Meredith has served on the Hulbert School Board, on the Board of Directors for the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and other organizations. He, his dad, Ron, and brother Mitch, own Ron Meredith Agency, Economy Auto Rental, and Meredith Auto Group.
"We work hard every day to help serve the needs of northeastern Oklahoma. Our local community here is a great place to live, work, and raise a family," said Meredith. "I want to continue to see our community to grow and prosper. I will continue to work hard every day to fight for our great community."
During his tenure at the State Capitol, Meredith has focused on the core values of everyday, working Oklahomans. Believing the future of public education is very important, Meredith fought hard for the passage of the largest teacher pay raise in Oklahoma history.
"Funding for education, at all levels, should be at the forefront. We've won one fight for our public school teachers, but we still fall too short and must do more," he said. "I will do everything I can to continue this fight for public education. I can't understand why my colleagues on the other side of the aisle will fight so hard to have some of the lowest gross production taxes on oil and gas wells in the country, but not show the same vigor when it comes to funding our children's future. I will continue to focus on education, public safety, health care, transportation and infrastructure as your state representative."
Public safety has always been important to Meredith, who worked for many years as a jailer, deputy sheriff and investigator for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office under former Sheriff Norman Fisher.
Fisher said Meredith has done a tremendous job supporting the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and fighting for the needs of the sheriff's office and for law enforcement agencies all over Oklahoma
"Our local heroes risk their lives every day to protect your family and mine, and I will continue to stand strong with them. I completely support our first responders and am proud to call each of these brave men and women my friend," said Meredith.
Tahlequah Fire Department Assistant Chief Casey Baker said Meredith is involved with, and is a strong voice in Oklahoma City, for the Tahlequah Fire Department and all local fire departments.
"He is always willing to roll up his sleeves and go to bat for us whenever we need him," said Baker.
Small business is part of who Meredith is. His parents, Ron and Jacque Meredith, have been small business owners for the past 29 years, and his in-laws, Gary and Cheryl Cooper, are small business owners.
"My wife, Janet, is self-employed, but more importantly, a mother to our four wonderful children," said Meredith.
"I tell everyone every chance I get that the greatest honor I have been given, besides being a husband and father, is being able to represent my hometown and community at the State Capitol. Janet and I look forward to being back on the campaign trail, and bringing our campaign to you and learning about what more I can do to be the best representative for you in Oklahoma City."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.