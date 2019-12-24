Christmas music around the holiday season is perhaps inescapable, as wherever one goes the sound of sleigh bells jingling can nearly always be heard. Some might consider resisting the jolly tunes as an arduous task, and so for many folks it's best they welcome the festive melodies with the spirit in which they were written.
Whether it's a classic carol or a Christmas song from more modern times, nearly everyone has their favorite. With the holiday inching ever closer, it gave locals an opportunity to reflect on their most cherished holiday jingles.
First United Methodist Church in Tahlequah holds a Christmas Eve service every year, which typically features the congregation's favorite carols. People will get a chance to hear some renditions at the church's services at 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
"I would say the two that we really like to sing are some of the classics like 'First Noel' and 'Silent Night,'" said Rev. Matthew Franks. "My personal favorite during this time of year is 'Come, Thou Long Expected Jesus.' Those are the ones we tend to sing quite a bit of during this season."
This year, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart two weeks in row. It also broke the record for largest streaming week for a holiday song, as Carey's song had 54.4 million U.S. streams in one week this December. However, Carey's popular song doesn't land on everyone's top chart, including Samantha Sanders Benn-Duke.
"I love classical Christmas music, but will listen to almost any that doesn't involve Mariah Carey or hippopotamuses," said Benn-Duke.
Brent Been, who enjoys classic country and heavy metal Christmas music, agreed with Duke's sentiment.
"The CIA and ATF use that Carey song as noise torture as per dictated by the Patriot Act signed by [President] Bush," he said.
Some Grinches can't help but complain when they hear Christmas music.
Even if some locals are tired of hearing similar music year after year, they don't keep their youth from experiencing traditional holiday tunes. Martin Calkins took his kids to Norris Park Monday and said he plays seasonal music only for them.
"I'll be honest, I really can't stand Christmas music, because it's the same every year," said Calkins, who chuckled. "With that being said, I can't keep them from enjoying it or not listen to it with them. There was a time when I liked the holiday songs, too, so I'm sure they'll start to dislike it when they're ready. For now, I can put up with a little holiday spirit."
Christmas music comes in a variety of genres. Today's musicians often follow in their predecessors' footsteps by releasing Christmas albums. Keisha Murray said she's "loving Kasey Musgraves' Christmas album."
"New songs about Christmas that I actually like," said Murray. "I have also been listening to classic Christmas Pandora station - Perry Como and Frank Sinatra make baking and wrapping more happy."
Families typically come together for the holidays, which can make folks emotional. Some songs can even bring tears.
"I love 'I'll be Home for Christmas,'" said Mary Sue Wharton-Cauthron. "Problem is, it always makes me cry."
Some songs are so popular that singers can't help but put their own spin on it. Nannette Morrison said found one of her favorites by Harry Connick Jr.
"Anything from Harry Connick Jr.," said Morrison. "He does a rendition of 'Winter Wonderland' with his daughter Kate (when she was younger) that is a must listen."
Other favorite holiday melodies among locals include "What Child is This," "Joy to the World," "The Muppet Christmas Carol" soundtrack, "Here Comes Santa Claus," "Rockin' Around the Christmas," and "A Holly Jolly Christmas."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.