MESSAGE OF HOPE: NORA 2022 Summit blends voices to push economic development

Blended voices shared a message of hope on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the annual Northeastern Oklahoma Regional Alliance 2022 Summit hosted by Northeastern State University.
Speakers and attendees focused on economic development in terms of today's workplace, coming out of the pandemic, and how wellness is now a priority for people looking to balance life and work. The goal is to always work together to enhance opportunities in eastern Oklahoma, and create a place where people want to come and stay.
Mental health and stress management are most important to employers and employees, said Buffy Heater, MPH, a chief strategy officer for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, in her focus group on workforce well-being.
Resilience is No. 2. Mindfulness, meditation, centering exercises, and coping measures are now being added to workplace tools.
"Flex and remote work is being used where possible to find the balance of work place demands and personal health and well-being," said Heater.
Other morning workshops to choose from were "Barriers to Work: Housing," which considered the necessity of affordable housing near large employers and the many small businesses, especially with gasoline prices today, and "Barriers to Work: Childcare," which often keeps a parent home when daycares are unavailable.
Workforce Engagement looked at engaging employees to build the workforce and an essence in it to give them a voice and a connection.
Jenn Garvin, with Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, said the world has changed since COVID-19.
"Employees can have more of a demand and want a work-life balance. Young people don't want to work themselves to death like we are," said Garvin.
Family-owned businesses have deep roots to community, and big employers with many jobs are also needed, but now, they are all looking at creating a sustainable work environment.
"There's a triple bottom line, people, profit and planet. People look at enjoyment and quality of life, and profit can be a living wage or broader economic opportunities. Protecting shared natural resources is important now, and businesses can save money doing that," said Corey Williams, executive director of The Sustainability Alliance. "When new people come in the workplace, it isn't 'Do we recycle,' but 'Where is the recycling?'"
Employees want to see value, said Hunter Palmer with the Cherokee Nation.
"Let them be involved in events representing the company," said Palmer. "We do staff development activities to get out of the normal work with the opportunity for continuing education, and professional development as a career ladder to advancement."
Mental health can wrap around with family support and family-oriented events at work.
Angela Wilson, with Cherokee Nation, said community engagement gets employees involved.
"Get them on nonprofit boards, and professional development gets employees to stay. Be flexible when you can, let them come in at 10 a.m. and work until 7 p.m., have summer hours," said Wilson.
There's power of a positive culture in the office. The employee may want to bring a plant or a pet, Wilson said.
Morgan Fehrle, with The Sustainability Alliance, said people want to feel heard.
On Tuesday, she felt like people had voices that were heard.
"The sharing of ideas by all of these stake holders for the community is important, because it feels like value comes out of those dialogues. It feels good to think big," said Fehrle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.