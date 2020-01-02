Methodist church again opens doors to homeless

Continuing a mission from last winter, the doors to D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., will open certain nights to those who need relief from freezing temperatures.
"We are not a shelter," said Jackie Christie, church member and outreach organizer. "We open our sanctuary doors to show God's love and share the warmth with our fellow human beings who have no place to stay warm."
If there are enough volunteers, the church will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, but only if the temperature is below freezing. Christie will announce when the church is open on the following Facebook pages: D.D. Etchieson Methodist, Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team, and Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless.
"We will have an all-night prayer vigil over those who sit in the pews in the Lord's house to keep from freezing to death," said Christie. "There is only one men's shelter in Tahlequah. It can only accommodate 16. So, please pray for us, as we are doing the best we can to help the homeless."
The church offers 16 pews, as well as snacks, coffee, bottled water, socks, hats, gloves, and hand warmers.
No meals will be cooked this year, but Christie reminds those in need that the South College Church of Christ, 410 S. College Ave., offers meals on Tuesdays at 5 p.m., and Feed My Sheep meals are served on Thursdays at 5 p.m. in the United Methodist Church Activity Building, 301 W. Delaware St. The Tahlequah Day Center, behind 309 S. Muskogee Ave., offers lunches and sandwiches each day.
Donations of drinks, and ready-to-eat snacks and meals will be accepted, as well as money. And each month, members of D.D. Etchieson hold an Indian taco lunch fundraiser to pay for utilities.
"This is what we have to do to pay bills," said Sally Williams, church member and volunteer. "We used to take a break in the summer, but people kept coming for lunch and we needed the money."
The lights and furnace will run more on the nights the church is open to the homeless.
Volunteers are also needed to stay overnight and to talk with visitors. To stay at Etchieson, guests must have IDs and cannot have arrest warrants. Christie will check each person in and do a search for warrants.
"If they have been previously removed from the Day Center, they will not be allowed," said Christie.
No weapons, alcohol, tobacco, or drugs will be tolerated.
"We are working in coordination with the Tahlequah Police Department and Chief Nate King," said Christie.
Tahlequah police officers will come by each evening before the doors are locked at 10 p.m. The doors will open on freezing nights at 6 p.m., and reopen at 6 a.m. Everyone must be out of the church by 8 a.m.
"Last year, we were open 26 nights, and had 169 overnight stays," said Christie.
Of those who stayed last year, nine were employed and had vehicles and places to stay at the end of the time the church was open.
"One mother and son now have cars, an apartment, and jobs," said Christie. "That's progress."
Get involved
For more information or to donate or volunteer with D.D. Etchieson Indian United Methodist Church, 412 W. Seneca St., call 918-772-5055.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.