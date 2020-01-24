Hydrangeas are an elegant addition to the garden. Hydrangeas belong to four different species and each of these have slightly different requirements when it comes to pruning.
The first group – smooth hydrangeas – bloom on what is called new wood or new growth, which is the new growth produced in the spring. To encourage abundant blooms and keep plants to a manageable size, smooth hydrangeas are typically cut back to the ground in late winter to early spring. If a larger shrub is desired, cut back some of the stems to the ground, and leave others at varying lengths, from 1 to 2 feet.
The most commonly planted hydrangea is called panicle hydrangeas. Panicle hydrangeas are pruned differently from smooth hydrangeas. Panicle hydrangeas can be lightly pruned to maintain an ideal shape, while allowing the plant to grow rather large, up to 10 or 15 feet. Plants can be pruned more severely to encourage a compact plant form and larger flower heads.
Panicle hydrangeas can be cut back to the ground, but the new growth is weak and can be unstable under the weight of the flowers. For this reason, many gardeners prefer to leave a framework of old growth for support. To do this, cut the stems back to a height of 18 to 24 inches. This will keep stems upright during bloom. Another option is to prune your hydrangea into a tree. The panicle hydrangeas are the only species that can be pruned into a tree form.
The big-leaf hydrangeas, are the most diverse of the hydrangeas, including two common types, mopheads and lace-caps. Big-leaf hydrangeas bloom on old wood, meaning they bloom on stems produced during last season. Pruning in the spring would remove the flower buds, leaving a bloomless plant for the year. Instead, prune big-leaf hydrangeas in the summer, after they finish blooming and strong new shoots are developing from the base of the plant. Remove the weaker shoots, both old and new, by cutting them at the base. You want to leave several stems of old productive wood, as well as strong new stems that will flower next season. As the plant ages, gardeners can remove up to one-third of the stems each season to keep the plant productive.
The oakleaf hydrangea, is a hardy shrub grown as much for its lush foliage as its flowers. In the spring, prune out any deadwood, but these also bloom on old wood, pruning of living tissue now would remove flowers. Oakleaf hydrangeas require very little pruning. If you wish to improve the shape of the plant, prune it in the summer after the plant finishes flowering.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
