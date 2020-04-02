Pregnant women who get health care at Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital are more likely to interact with a nurse-midwife than a doctor.
Peachie Barton-Daugherty is an advanced registered nurse practitioner/certified nurse midwife. She started at W.W. Hastings hospital right out of nursing school, so she has been in obstetrics for about 33 years. She became a midwife in 1997.
"There's nothing like helping parents experience the miracle of birth," she said.
Barton-Daugherty said most people think the majority of midwives attend in-home birth deliveries. They can assist patients with pregnancy, childbirth, the postpartum recovery and more within the hospital setting.
"The federal government and Indian Health Service has always been midwife-friendly," said Barton-Daugherty. "IHS has a good relationship with CNMs, and when Cherokee Nation took over, they continued that. We're fortunate to have a large number here."
Hastings currently has six CNMs on staff, and all started out as nurses.
"We were nurses first and then got special training and certifications," she said. "We work with them one on one. We are specialists in the area. We are women with women, as there are no male midwives on staff at this time."
She said the program at Hastings is unique because they are physician-backed.
"We have a team that covers labor and delivery. We can see more patients, and help with low-risk patients and even take care of high-risk ones. There's a higher level of care with that partnership," Barton-Daugherty said. "It's a model for all of the U.S. to look at. It leaves a niche for midwives to be able to fill, especially with the decrease in the number of physicians going into OB-GYN."
People come from out of state to have a midwife do the delivery, according to Barton-Daugherty.
"The population really loves its midwives. Most patients really enjoy the experience," she said. "It's been proved through a lot of studies and medical literature how well midwife-attended births have a higher rate of success."
She said overall Oklahoma is not as open for midwifery, as there are a few more restrictions than other states.
Currently, the hospital is trying to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barton-Daugherty said staff members are using best practices.
The biggest issue is the restrictions on visitors.
"I know it's hard on expectant parents during what is supposed to be one of the happiest times of their lives and they're wanting to share it with friends and families," said Barton-Daugherty. "I tell them, 'Your baby is at risk with them not having an immune system.' For the most part, they have been supportive and understanding through the change."
