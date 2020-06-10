Although some people dismiss the value of video games, a day camp at Northeastern State University is showing how one game can ignite creativity among kids and push them to use problem-solving and ingenuity to build the world they want.
The NSU College of Education is again hosting the Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement Summer Youth Academies this year, and one of the camps local students are participating in is the Realms of Minecraft. Minecraft is a video game that provides players with endless kinds of building blocks to create anything they want in a three-dimensional world.
The game has one of the largest "worlds" out of any video game ever made, allowing players to truly explore the vast Realms of Minecraft. It's one of the reasons why Alexander Toyne decided to join the camp.
"I like it because I can explore a world bigger than real life," he said.
Once players get into Minecraft, they are given few resources to survive with. However, campers use those limited tools to build new tools, to eventually create the universe they want to live in.
Camper Blake Searcy explained that once players begin the game, they can pick up items to craft with, such as a pickaxe.
"Then you dig down a little bit and you cane mine some stone, or you if you can find a cave you can get some iron and craft an iron pickaxe," said Blake. "Then you can use the iron pickaxe to mine diamonds. Then you just build your house and you keep on going and just build whatever you want."
While Searcy is an experienced Minecraft player, not every camper was before camp. David Fuller, instructor, said the camp has provided a space for other, more versed gamers to show beginners the ropes.
"The great thing about the Minecraft camp is usually when you think of gamers, you think of as secluded and not interacting as much. But in this camp, they've all been very helpful," said Fuller. "They love to share their ideas on how to be successful, so this is the perfect way for new people to learn from those who enjoy it so much."
Jincy Mattler was one of the beginners. Although she was just getting started, the camp was not the first time she had heard of Minecraft.
"I've never played Minecraft before, so that's why I chose it," said Jincy. "Also, I've watched tons of videos on YouTube about it, so I already know the basics and stuff."
Throughout the week, campers are given challenges each day that they must complete in a certain amount of time. So their homework for Tuesday night was to decide what they wanted to build the next day. Blake and his brother Luke wanted to build a castle; Alexander wanted to construct a dungeon; and Jincy chose a stable.
So Fuller decided to have them combine all of ideas into one project.
The challenge even gave the veteran of the Minecraft group a tough time, but Blake persevered.
"I built something I never built before," he said. "In my castle, I built something where you activate a lever, and it goes up and down to where you can't get in the castle. And I built a spiral staircase. I'd never built one of those before, but it was really hard, so it I took a lot of time to build it."
The Realms of Minecraft camp uses various aspect of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). It also teaches campers to think outside the box. For instance, the first day, Fuller challenged them to build an igloo village.
"They go, 'Well, it doesn't snow. How do I build an igloo village with the materials that I have?'" said Fuller. "So it forces them to be creative and to work with what they have to create environments that are necessarily readily available."
