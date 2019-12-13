Employees of Minerva Canna, a medical marijuana dispensary at 1800 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah, are working this Christmas season to give back to the local community.
From now through the end of the year, the Minerva Canna employees are donating all their tip money to help pay for outstanding student lunch debt in Tahlequah schools.
“Here at Minerva Canna, our team loves to help more than just our patients; we enjoy helping everyone in the community,” said Store Manager Skylar Gray.
“Our team got together to brainstorm ideas on how we can give back to the Tahlequah community this holiday season and when this idea came up, we all loved it,” said Gray.
Minerva Canna patients and customers are also invited to contribute a little extra each time they are in, knowing their donation and extra gratuity are going to help a family in need in the community.
Minerva Canna is open seven days a week with a wide range of THC and CBD products, as well as scratch-made edibles from their own Canna Cafe Kitchen. Learn more at minervacannaok.com.
