The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will present Chamber’s Mingle & Jingle, a Women in Business event, on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at the Northeastern State University Ballroom.
This event will continue the TACC's efforts to encourage Tahlequah and surrounding-area residents to buy locally. Athena Wooldridge from NSU will discuss the buying power women have in the local economy. Vendor opportunities are still available.
For Chamber Members, tickets are $15 and for Non-Chamber Members, the cost is $25. The vendor registration deadline is set for Dec. 6, by 5 p.m. and costs $40 for a vendor entry. A vendor may sell products or just promote. Vendors are subject to approval.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.tahlequahchamber.com/events. For more information, call 918-456-3742 or email gabrielle@tahlequahchamber.com.
